Lexington girls tennis wins at home against Holdrege Dusters

LEXINGTON — The Lexington girls tennis team faced off against the Holdrege Dusters at home on Thursday, March 26.

Lexington won 8-1 against Holdrege.

Lexington Girls Head Coach Jake Saulsbury said, “I thought the team, as a whole, played very well for their first home match. Early in the season you are looking to work out the nerves and establish consistency on the court. I believe the team did that yesterday.”

Doubles

  • Gracey Smith, Marianna McDowell: 8-2
  • Haley Hernandez, Kayleigh Cetak, 8-2
  • Brooklyn Lul, Ashley Chiguil, 8-1

Singles

  • Lexington: Brooklyn Lul v. Holdrege: Grace Maloley: 3-8
  • Lexington: Ashley Chiguil v. Holdrege: Maycen Wilson: 8-1
  • Lexington: Gracey Smith v. Holdrege: Sara Nelson: 8-2
  • Lexington: Marianna McDowell v. Holdrege: Jenna Gustafson: 8-6
  • Lexington: Kayleigh Cetak v. Holdrege Ella McClymont: 8-0
  • Lexington: Haley Hernandez v. Holdrege: Brooklyn Neleson: 8-0
