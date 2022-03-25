Lexington girls tennis wins at home against Holdrege Dusters

LEXINGTON — The Lexington girls tennis team faced off against the Holdrege Dusters at home on Thursday, March 26.
Lexington won 8-1 against Holdrege.
Lexington Girls Head Coach Jake Saulsbury said, “I thought the team, as a whole, played very well for their first home match. Early in the season you are looking to work out the nerves and establish consistency on the court. I believe the team did that yesterday.”
Doubles
- Gracey Smith, Marianna McDowell: 8-2
- Haley Hernandez, Kayleigh Cetak, 8-2
- Brooklyn Lul, Ashley Chiguil, 8-1
Singles
- Lexington: Brooklyn Lul v. Holdrege: Grace Maloley: 3-8
- Lexington: Ashley Chiguil v. Holdrege: Maycen Wilson: 8-1
- Lexington: Gracey Smith v. Holdrege: Sara Nelson: 8-2
- Lexington: Marianna McDowell v. Holdrege: Jenna Gustafson: 8-6
- Lexington: Kayleigh Cetak v. Holdrege Ella McClymont: 8-0
- Lexington: Haley Hernandez v. Holdrege: Brooklyn Neleson: 8-0