Lexington girls claim first at State Powerlifting Championships

FREMONT — The Lexington Powerlifting Team competed at the Nebraska High School Powerlifting State Championships this weekend at Midland University. The boys team placed 3rd and the girls team was crowned State Champions!
Teams that competed this weekend: Lexington, Omaha North, Omaha South, Omaha Central, Columbus, Papillon LaVista South, Grand Island, Kearney, Omaha Cross, Adams Central, Bellevue East, Gretna, Columbus Scotus, Columbus Lakeview, Stanton, Creighton Prep, Nebraska City, Shickley, Fremont Bergan, Norfolk, Yutan, Aquinas Catholic, Bellevue West and Papillon LaVista.
The Powerlifting season is now completed for all lifters except those lifters going to High School Nationals in Chicago on March 25 and 26.
Boys Individual Results
114lbs
- Emmanuel Zuniga - 5th
- Mario Rodriguez - 4th
- Anthony Taracena - 3rd
- Reyes Rivas - State Runner-Up
123lbs
- Diego Johnson - 5th
- Kevin Parada - State Runner-Up
132lbs
- Alexsander Andres - State Champion
198lbs
- Francisco Rodriguez - 4th
242lbs
- Cesar Garcia - 3rd
HWT
- Miguel Castellanos - 4th
Girls Individual Results
*weight not listed
- Crystal Serrano - State Champion
- Melanie Alvarez - State Runner-Up
*weight not listed
- Yenifer Lopez - 5th
- Alondra Arreaga - State Runner-Up
- Emilee Martinez - State Champion
*weight not listed
- Leticia Virgilio - State Runner-Up
*weight not listed
- Megan Dang - 4th
- Miriam Lemus - 3rd
*weight not listed
- Katherine Martinez - 5th
- Litzy Morales - 4th
*weight not listed
- Arlin Munoz - 4th
*weight not listed
- Rafaela Lopez - 5th
*weight not listed
- Yasmin Monroy - State Runner-Up
- McKinna Moats - State Champion
*weight not listed
- Jasmin Martinez - 3rd
- Brooke Draskovic - State Runner-Up