Lexington girls claim first at State Powerlifting Championships

FREMONT — The Lexington Powerlifting Team competed at the Nebraska High School Powerlifting State Championships this weekend at Midland University. The boys team placed 3rd and the girls team was crowned State Champions!

Teams that competed this weekend: Lexington, Omaha North, Omaha South, Omaha Central, Columbus, Papillon LaVista South, Grand Island, Kearney, Omaha Cross, Adams Central, Bellevue East, Gretna, Columbus Scotus, Columbus Lakeview, Stanton, Creighton Prep, Nebraska City, Shickley, Fremont Bergan, Norfolk, Yutan, Aquinas Catholic, Bellevue West and Papillon LaVista.

The Powerlifting season is now completed for all lifters except those lifters going to High School Nationals in Chicago on March 25 and 26.

Boys Individual Results

114lbs

Emmanuel Zuniga - 5th

Mario Rodriguez - 4th

Anthony Taracena - 3rd

Reyes Rivas - State Runner-Up

123lbs

Diego Johnson - 5th

Kevin Parada - State Runner-Up

132lbs

Alexsander Andres - State Champion

198lbs

Francisco Rodriguez - 4th

242lbs

Cesar Garcia - 3rd

HWT

Miguel Castellanos - 4th

Girls Individual Results

*weight not listed

Crystal Serrano - State Champion

Melanie Alvarez - State Runner-Up

*weight not listed

Yenifer Lopez - 5th

Alondra Arreaga - State Runner-Up

Emilee Martinez - State Champion

*weight not listed

Leticia Virgilio - State Runner-Up

*weight not listed

Megan Dang - 4th

Miriam Lemus - 3rd

*weight not listed

Katherine Martinez - 5th

Litzy Morales - 4th

*weight not listed

Arlin Munoz - 4th

*weight not listed

Rafaela Lopez - 5th

*weight not listed

Yasmin Monroy - State Runner-Up

McKinna Moats - State Champion

*weight not listed

Jasmin Martinez - 3rd

Brooke Draskovic - State Runner-Up