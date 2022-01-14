Lexington girls and boys struggle against the Kearney Catholic Stars

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen faced off against the Kearney Catholic Stars during a home game on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Maids were closer to taking down their opponent, but the boys fell by 30 points.
Maids start with lead, but Stars come back from behind
The first quarter looked promising, the Minutemaids were in the lead and looked to extend it, but the Kearney Catholic Stars were able to come back from behind.
During the first quarter, Lexington scored 13 points, Kearney Catholic scored six. In the second quarter, the Stars were able to start chipping away at lead and eventually took it. The Stars scored 15 points, Lexington scored four points.
The score at halftime was 21-17 in favor of the Stars.
The Maids were able to keep themselves in contention and tied the score for a moment in the third quarter; Kearney Catholic and Lexington both scored 13 points.
In the fourth quarter the Stars extended their lead but it never got out of hand for the Maids, Kearney Catholic scored 13 points, Lexington scored nine points.
The final score was 47-39, for a Stars win.
The Maids were led on offense by Sarah Treffer (22) who scored 18 points, Mia Rowe (2) had seven points, Kimberly Barraza (24) had six points and Stormi Werger (5) had four points.
The Maids finished the game hitting 32 percent of their two pointers, 25 percent of three pointers and made 74 percent of their free throws. They had 37 rebounds and 13 steals.
“I’m very proud of the effort shown by the girls, there were times when our offense looked really good and then times we turned the ball over by way of silly mental mistakes,” said Lexington Girls Head Coach Robb Koerting, “Unfortunately the turnovers happened in bunches allowing Kearney Catholic to first get back into the game in the second quarter then take control of the game in the fourth quarter.”
“I liked the intensity on defense, we were able to contest a lot of shots and force some turnovers ourselves, we had to navigate some foul trouble but that’s part of the game,” Koerting said, “These girls are fighters, there isn’t a single person in the gym happy with our record but that doesn’t keep them from coming in and competing every single day.”
I’d go to battle any day of the week with any of the 9 girls that set foot on the floor Tuesday night. That’s how great of kids they are and how much I enjoy coaching them.
With the loss, the Maids fall to 2-9 on their season, their next match will an away game against the North Platte Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 14. North Platte is 4-5 after a recent 51-46 loss against Kearney Catholic.
Minutemen suffered hard loss at home against Kearney Catholic
The Lexington Minutemen had a rough game at home, falling by 30 points to the Stars.
Kearney Catholic got off to a fast start, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, Lexington scored 12 points. The second quarter was where things took a turn in the Stars favor; they scored 24 points, while holding the Minutemen to seven points.
The score at halftime was 45-19.
The third quarter was where the rout started; Kearney Catholic scored 17 points, while Lexington scored only once, from a free throw late in the quarter. By the fourth quarter, the Stars pulled their starters, they scored once and Lexington scored 13 points.
The final score was 63-33.
Lexington’s offense was led by Daud Daud (1) who scored 11 points, Isaac Scharff (34) had six points, Jase Carpenter (2) had five points and Luis Castellanos (21) had four points.
Lexington finished the game hitting 32 percent of their field goals, 25 percent of their three pointers and hit 74 percent of their free throws. They had 37 rebounds and 13 steals.
Lexington Boys Head Coach Zach Jones said, ““Kearney Catholic is one of the best teams on our schedule and we didn’t come ready to match their toughness and aggressiveness. Going forward we need to be a team that is on the offensive and that plays with a lot of passion and intensity. That is what we will be working on in practice to help us with the rest of the season.”