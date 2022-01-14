Lexington girls and boys struggle against the Kearney Catholic Stars

The Maids finished the game hitting 32 percent of their two pointers, 25 percent of three pointers and made 74 percent of their free throws. They had 37 rebounds and 13 steals.

“I’m very proud of the effort shown by the girls, there were times when our offense looked really good and then times we turned the ball over by way of silly mental mistakes,” said Lexington Girls Head Coach Robb Koerting, “Unfortunately the turnovers happened in bunches allowing Kearney Catholic to first get back into the game in the second quarter then take control of the game in the fourth quarter.”

“I liked the intensity on defense, we were able to contest a lot of shots and force some turnovers ourselves, we had to navigate some foul trouble but that’s part of the game,” Koerting said, “These girls are fighters, there isn’t a single person in the gym happy with our record but that doesn’t keep them from coming in and competing every single day.”

I’d go to battle any day of the week with any of the 9 girls that set foot on the floor Tuesday night. That’s how great of kids they are and how much I enjoy coaching them.