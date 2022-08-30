Lexington girl’s golf places fourth at McCook invite

MCCOOK- The Minutemaids’ hit the road early traveling to McCook for a morning of golf on Friday, Aug 26.

Two Lexington golfers placed in the top 10 overall. With a score of 99, O’Brasia Amos took fourth place in the invite. Abbie Owens took ninth place with a score of 105.

The team placed fourth overall with a combined score of 459.

Lexington golfers Isabella Carlson had a score of 122, Sydni Ringenberg scored 133 and Ella Ford golfed a game of 150.

The girl’s golf teamed traveled to Scottsbluff for an invite on Tuesday, Aug 30.