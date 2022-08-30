 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Lexington girl’s golf places fourth at McCook invite

  • 0
Minutemen Logo.jpg

MCCOOK- The Minutemaids’ hit the road early traveling to McCook for a morning of golf on Friday, Aug 26.

Two Lexington golfers placed in the top 10 overall. With a score of 99, O’Brasia Amos took fourth place in the invite. Abbie Owens took ninth place with a score of 105.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The team placed fourth overall with a combined score of 459.

Lexington golfers Isabella Carlson had a score of 122, Sydni Ringenberg scored 133 and Ella Ford golfed a game of 150.

The girl’s golf teamed traveled to Scottsbluff for an invite on Tuesday, Aug 30.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rudy Giuliani: Police officers are ‘having a hard time’ because they can’t punch people anymore