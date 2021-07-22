Lexington girl identified as Johnson Lake drowning victim

JOHNSON LAKE — The three-year-old girl who drowned in Johnson Lake during the evening of Wednesday, July 21 has been identified.

Avery Grace Mendiola was riding a flotation toy, without a life jacket, when it drifted out of the swim beach area near Medo’s Resort. Witnesses told members of the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office the toy had flipped over and Mendiola fell in the water.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department dive team and Nebraska Game and Parks searched the lake, starting around 6 p.m. until the search was called off around 10:30 p.m.

The search was resumed at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.

Mendiola’s body was located at 7:29 a.m. near the Kirby Point area, northwest of where she had first fell in the water. An autopsy will be conducted, according to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elwood Fire and Rescue, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Nebraska Game and Parks, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.