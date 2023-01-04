Lexington FUMC to offer GriefShare program

LEXINGTON — The Lexington First United Methodist Church will be offering GreifShare, a special help seminar and support group for people who are experiencing grief and loss.

The meetings will be held every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. staring Jan. 17 and running through April 11 in Fellowship Hall, use the east sliding door.

You are welcome to being attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find encouragement and help whenever you begin.