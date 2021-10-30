Lexington freshman get view of manufacturing sector with tour of Orthman Manufacturing

LEXINGTON — It can be daunting to consider a career choice as a high school freshman, but if you can see what the job is like first hand, it can inform a decision.
That’s what the Lexington High School freshman were doing when they toured Orthman Manufacturing on Thursday, Oct. 24.
The first group of 100 students arrived in the morning and were split up into two groups, half listened to a presentation about different career opportunities in manufacturing, while the other group got a tour of the plant. A second group went through the same process later in the afternoon.
One of the most obvious career choices in manufacturing is in production, as a mechanist, maintenance worker, specialty welding, tool and die, drafting, engineering technicians, production team leaders, etc.
Becky Crawford, Orthman Human Resources Manager, said essential skills in these positions include critical thinking, STEM skills, flexibility, problem solving, computer skills, programming skills, creativity, time management and leadership.
Other career choices include marketing and sales, the common saying is, “You can’t sell a secret,” people have to know about the product in order to purchase it. Some of the paths include marketing, customer service, sales, data control, human resources, administrative support, accounting, purchasing and management.
Another essential facet of manufacturing is distribution, the logistics of getting an item from one place to another. Careers here include logistics planning, drivers and loaders. Crawford said drivers have to be self-motivated, as they are working on their own for long periods of time.
“The top truck driver skills go beyond just being able to steer an 18-wheeler,” the Orthman presentation stated.
After the presentation, the group of 50 split into five smaller groups and got a tour of the plant from an Orthman employee.
One of those was Alisa Keiser, International Logistics Coordinator. She walked the students around the plant and talked about the important steps in the manufacturing process, from receiving the raw material, welding, parts assembly, quality control, distribution, etc.
It was a crash course, but the students gained a better understanding of the types of manufacturing careers they could pursue right here in Lexington.