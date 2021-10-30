Lexington freshman get view of manufacturing sector with tour of Orthman Manufacturing

LEXINGTON — It can be daunting to consider a career choice as a high school freshman, but if you can see what the job is like first hand, it can inform a decision.

That’s what the Lexington High School freshman were doing when they toured Orthman Manufacturing on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The first group of 100 students arrived in the morning and were split up into two groups, half listened to a presentation about different career opportunities in manufacturing, while the other group got a tour of the plant. A second group went through the same process later in the afternoon.

One of the most obvious career choices in manufacturing is in production, as a mechanist, maintenance worker, specialty welding, tool and die, drafting, engineering technicians, production team leaders, etc.

Becky Crawford, Orthman Human Resources Manager, said essential skills in these positions include critical thinking, STEM skills, flexibility, problem solving, computer skills, programming skills, creativity, time management and leadership.

