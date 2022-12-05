Lexington firefighters respond to trailer fire Sunday morning

LEXINGTON — A trailer home in Lexington was destroyed by a fire that Lexington firefighters responded to during the morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 3.

At 7:01 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to S. Adams St. for the report of a fire in progress, according to LVFD Rescue Chief Doug Glaze.

Nine firefighters arrived on scene with two pumper trucks and found the house fire, “fully involved,” Glaze said, meaning the fire has complete control of the structure and it will likely be a total loss before any water is applied.

Given that fact, Glaze said they surrounded the trailer on all sides and applied water to protect the surrounding structures. He said there was not much that could be done to save the contents of the structure.

There was only one occupant in the trailer at the time of the fire, the owner and they were able to escape unharmed after the smoke woke them up.

Glaze said LVFD members were on scene for around two and a half hours. After conversing with the owner, it was thought that an electric heater was the cause of the fire.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.