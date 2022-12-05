 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Lexington firefighters respond to trailer fire Sunday morning

  • 0
120722-lex-news-fire1.JPG

LVFD firefighters responded to the tralier house fire during the morning of Sunday, Dec. 3.

 Brian Neben Lexington Clipper-Herald

LEXINGTON — A trailer home in Lexington was destroyed by a fire that Lexington firefighters responded to during the morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 3.

At 7:01 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to S. Adams St. for the report of a fire in progress, according to LVFD Rescue Chief Doug Glaze.

Nine firefighters arrived on scene with two pumper trucks and found the house fire, “fully involved,” Glaze said, meaning the fire has complete control of the structure and it will likely be a total loss before any water is applied.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Given that fact, Glaze said they surrounded the trailer on all sides and applied water to protect the surrounding structures. He said there was not much that could be done to save the contents of the structure.

There was only one occupant in the trailer at the time of the fire, the owner and they were able to escape unharmed after the smoke woke them up.

People are also reading…

Glaze said LVFD members were on scene for around two and a half hours. After conversing with the owner, it was thought that an electric heater was the cause of the fire.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price