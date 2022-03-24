Lexington firefighters respond to minor fire in I-80 median Thursday afternoon

LEXINGTON — Amid near-critical fire weather conditions, Lexington firefighters responded to a minor grass fire on Interstate 80 east of Lexington during the afternoon of Thursday, March 24.

At 4:10 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched between mile markers 241 and 242 on I-80 for the report of a grass fire.

Near-critical to critical fire weather conditions were in place Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service – Hastings warned any fires that ignited had the potential to grow rapidly. Ongoing drought conditions have also contributed to the ongoing fire weather.

A Red Flag Warning was also issued for Friday, March 25 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to high winds and low humidity in the forecast.

Arriving on scene in a grass rig, firefighters found minor grass fire spreading in the median of I-80. After several passes they were subdued the flames before it spread farther.

The fire was likely caused by a passing vehicle on the roadway.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Nebraska State Patrol.