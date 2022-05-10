 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Lexington firefighters respond to I-80 semi fire near Darr

  • 0

DARR — Lexington firefighters responded to a semi-truck fire on Interstate 80 near Darr during the afternoon of Monday, May 9.

At 4:47 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to I-80 at mile marker 232, one mile east of Darr, for the report of a semi fire in the eastbound lane.

On scene, a long thin line of tire rubber and chucks of tire marked the path where the semi had lost a tire and moved over to the shoulder.

_Q9A3737 (2).jpg

Firefighters arrived on scene in a single fire engine and applied water to the rear axle of the semi’s trailer to put out a hotspot.

There were no injuries with the accident.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

On the front lines with volunteer Ukrainian soldiers near Izium