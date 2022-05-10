Lexington firefighters respond to I-80 semi fire near Darr

DARR — Lexington firefighters responded to a semi-truck fire on Interstate 80 near Darr during the afternoon of Monday, May 9.

At 4:47 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to I-80 at mile marker 232, one mile east of Darr, for the report of a semi fire in the eastbound lane.

On scene, a long thin line of tire rubber and chucks of tire marked the path where the semi had lost a tire and moved over to the shoulder.

Firefighters arrived on scene in a single fire engine and applied water to the rear axle of the semi’s trailer to put out a hotspot.

There were no injuries with the accident.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.