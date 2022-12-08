Lexington firefighters respond to grass fire north of Darr

At 4:44 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Road 761, between Roads 426 and 427 for the report of a ditch fire in progress.

LVFD responded with two grass rigs and one pumper truck. On scene a grass fire in the north ditch was burning. The first attack was made with the new LVFD grass rig. The flames were suppressed and then the area was mopped up for any lingering hotspots.