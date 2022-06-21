 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington firefighters respond to grass fire near Darr I-80 interchange

  • Updated
DARR — Lexington firefighters had to break out the chainsaws to deal with trees and limbs that were burned as the result of a grass fire near the Darr I-80 interchange during the morning of Tuesday, June 21.

At 10:21 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched near the intersection of Roads 755 and 427 for the report of a grass fire and visible flames.

On scene, the grass fire had appeared to burn a large area along the north side of Road 755 and there was smoke rising from a cluster of trees not far from the road.

The LVFD responded with two grass rigs and several firefighters who set about extinguishing the areas that were still smoldering.

A chainsaw was also brought out to cut down a tree stump that had been burned and several larger limbs lying on the ground.

_Q9A5778.jpg

An LVFD member uses a chainsaw on a tree stump that and been burned and was smoldering.

The cause of the fire was not available on scene.

