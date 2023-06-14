LEXINGTON — Lexington firefighters responded to a fire that had gotten out of control on a ditch bank northwest of Lexington during the morning of Wednesday, June 14.

At 11:39 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Road 429 and Road 762, just south of the Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church for the report of a ditch fire that had gotten out of hand.

On scene, a fire had broken out along the ditch bank of a canal, in a field on the west side of Road 429. A tractor and disc were in the vicinity of the fire, which spread a short ways down the canal bank.

The LVFD arrived on scene initially with their newest grass rig, followed by a tanker and a total of seven firefighters.

The grass rig was able to quickly contain the fire and then hosed down the area to prevent any lingering hotspots from igniting.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.