Lexington firefighters have busy October, between calls and Fire Prevention Week

LEXINGTON — The month of October was another busy one for the members of the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department as they continued to handle calls and spread the word about Fire Prevention Week.

LVFD firefighters visited all of the Lexington elementary schools, daycares and preschools with information for the students and included their firefighting equipment and fire engines.

Students got to familiarize themselves with how a firefighter would look and sound in full bunker gear and breathing equipment. It can be an intimidating sight for a young child.

Records Clerk Dale Holbein said the students really enjoyed the one on one contact with the firefighters.

The LVFD responded to 16 fire calls in October, one trash fire, four smoke scares, seven fire prevention visits, one mutual aid call to Overton and three parade or escorts. Fire trucks racked up a total of 254 miles.

Calls in October 2020 numbered 24 and they were at 94 by that point in the year. In 2021, calls to date are now up to 119, up by 25 from the prior year.

Lexington firefighters also responded to 40 rescue calls, Holbein noted Priority Medical Transport continues to handle many calls for service in the area and this is beneficial for the LVFD volunteers.