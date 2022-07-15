Lexington fire department quickly extinguishes Highway 30 grass fire amid heat in the 90s

LEXINGTON — Lexington firefighters were quickly able to extinguish a grass fire along the side of Highway 30 during the afternoon of Friday, July 15.

At 3:16 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched between Roads 428 and 429 along Highway 30 for the report of a grass fire.

On scene, a minor grass fire was burning amid the grass on the north side of Highway 30. The fire appeared to have been started by a passing vehicle, either by a spark or discharged cigarette.

The LVFD arrived with a grass rig and was quickly able to extinguish the fire, they were supported by a tanker.

Dawson County remains under Severe Drought conditions and the risk of fire increases the longer the area goes without rain. Hot and windy conditions can serve to further dry out vegetation.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.