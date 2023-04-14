LEXINGTON — The wind on the evening of Thursday, April 13 didn’t damper the spirits of the Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen in the first round of the Central Conference soccer tournament at the Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington.

MAIDS

Columbus Lakeview lady Vikings haven’t had the best season with a one and five record as they came into the Conference game against the Maids. Lexington held a five and two record.

In the first half, the Minutemaids scored five goals as they shutout the lady Vikings.

For the second half, the Maids had to fight against 30 mph winds which made it difficult for Lexington to find the back of the net. It didn’t stop the Maids from scoring four more goals.

The lady Vikings scored on a penalty kick in the second half.

Lexington Maids won nine to one.

“While the wind was difficult to work with, it was great to see numerous different players getting on the score sheet,” said Head Coach Keith Allen.

Maid goalkeeper, Dulce Arredondo, had three saves on four shots. Lexington had 31 shots on Lakeview.

Scoring for the Maids were Berniece Garcia (3), Ariana Cabrera (2), Abby Allen, Alexis Ojeda and Maylin Novoa each had one.

“The girls did a real nice job of connecting passes, despite the wind, and the young Lakeview mid-field didn’t have an answer for the Maids ball movement,” Allen stated.

MINUTEMEN

As the sun hid behind the clouds, the Minutemen kicked off the evening against the Vikings.

Lakeview came into the conference game with a zero and six record. The Minutemen hold strong with an eight and one record.

The Minutemen came out hot in the first half as Naelson Garcia-Villa de Leon put in the first goal. Minuteman Fernado Casillas fired in the second goal and right behind him was Kenny Morales-Juarez scoring eight minutes into the game.

Lexington scored eight goals in the first half and kept the Vikings from shooting.

In the second half, Lexington added two final goals on the board. The Vikings had one shot on the goal but didn’t find the back of the net.

Lexington won the shutout 10 to zero.

The Minutemaids faced off against Schuyler on the road for the semi-final game of the Central Conference tournament on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

On the road, the Minutemen took on Crete in Schuyler for the semi-final round of the conference at 12 p.m on Saturday, April 15.