Lexington field turf project expected to be ready for first home football game

LEXINGTON — The field turf project at Lexington High School’s football field that has been ongoing over the summer is expected to be ready in time for the first home game.

Superintendent John Hakonson said the first game on the field will be played on Thursday, Sept. 1, when the Minuteman freshmen face off against the Holdrege Dusters.

The first home varsity game will be played on Friday, Sept. 2 against the Crete Cardinals.

Hakonson said last year that he had spoken with the coaches and directors of different activities and they are all behind the change from natural grass to synthetic turf.

The school board approved an agreement and conditions with Nemaha Sports Construction for the installation of the turf for $1,103,414.00 in March. Installation of the field began in May and continued over the summer.

The concrete high jump areas on the north and south ends of the field will be surfaced in late September to early October, Hakonson said.