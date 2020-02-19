Lexington FFA Ag Communication Team named District Champions

CURTIS — The Lexington Future Farmers of America Agriculture Communication Team was named District Champions in Curtis and will be competing at the state level in Lincoln come April.
On Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020 the Lexington FFA Agriculture Communication team competed in districts at the campus of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, said Lexington High School FFA advisor Tim Potter.
The team consisted of Keith Allen, Emely Carranza, Kimberley Corzo and Shelby Garcia.
“The team competes in individual events and then the scores are compiled and they received a team score,” said Potter.
“Participants in the Agricultural Communications Career Development Event, CDE, work as a team of communication consultants to develop a written media plan, present the plan to a panel of judges, and, as individuals, apply what they have learned during practicums, a quiz and editing exercise,” according to the FFA website.
This team CDE challenges students to communicate effectively while advocating to consumers about agriculture and telling the FFA story. Students will use a variety of media in their plans—social media, broadcast and print advertising, press releases, fliers, brochures, blogging, displays and more, according to the FFA site.
The site continued, “Communication, collaboration, creativity and presentation skills are important to event success. Students also learn a variety of technical skills such as journalistic and opinion writing, website design, video production, social media and more.”
The results of the individual events were as follows, “Keith Allen competing in Journalistic Writing, he received a District Champion purple ribbon, Emely Carranza competed in Web Design and she received a District Champion purple ribbon, Kimberly Corzo competed in Video Design and she received a District Champion purple ribbon, and Shelby Garcia competed in Opinion Writing and tied for third place receiving a blue ribbon,” Potter said.
All four members score were compiled together to receive a team score and the team received a District Champion medal, said Potter.
“We would like to congratulate the Lexington FFA Chapter’s Agriculture Communication Team!” Potter said.
As district champions, the team will be competing at the state level in Lincoln in April.
