Lexington earns second place in Realtor.com’s “Top 10 Affordable Small Towns Where You'd Actually Want To Live, 2021 Edition”

LEXINGTON — Lexington earned second place on a list made by Realator.com of top ten affordable small towns people would want to live in 2021.

The article was written by Sara Ventiera, a journalist based in New York City and Los Angeles, she writes about food and travel for Zagat, the Food Network and BBC Travel.

She notes small town life has taken on a whole new dimension in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said people are seeking more room for work and schooling at home and more things to do that don’t involve crowding into indoor spaces.

Ventiera writes people are finding small homes check all these boxes and more besides. With the increasing cost of housing prices, people are moving farther afield to find more square footage for their money. People are also reconnecting with their love of the great outdoors.

“Nearly half of U.S. adults would prefer to live in a small town or rural area in 2020, a 9 percent increase from 2018, when 39 percent of respondents reported the same, according to a recent survey by Gallup. By contrast, 27 percent wanted to live in a big or small city, and 25% were interested in suburban life,” Ventiera writes.

