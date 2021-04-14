Lexington earns second place in Realtor.com’s “Top 10 Affordable Small Towns Where You'd Actually Want To Live, 2021 Edition”

LEXINGTON — Lexington earned second place on a list made by Realator.com of top ten affordable small towns people would want to live in 2021.
The article was written by Sara Ventiera, a journalist based in New York City and Los Angeles, she writes about food and travel for Zagat, the Food Network and BBC Travel.
She notes small town life has taken on a whole new dimension in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said people are seeking more room for work and schooling at home and more things to do that don’t involve crowding into indoor spaces.
Ventiera writes people are finding small homes check all these boxes and more besides. With the increasing cost of housing prices, people are moving farther afield to find more square footage for their money. People are also reconnecting with their love of the great outdoors.
“Nearly half of U.S. adults would prefer to live in a small town or rural area in 2020, a 9 percent increase from 2018, when 39 percent of respondents reported the same, according to a recent survey by Gallup. By contrast, 27 percent wanted to live in a big or small city, and 25% were interested in suburban life,” Ventiera writes.
In making their list, Realtor.com looked at U.S. metro areas with populations under 50,000, then factored in metrics like median home list prices, year-over-year list price changes and ownership costs as a percentage of income. They also looked at unemployment rates, violent crime and property crime.
The limited the list to one small town per state for geographic diversity and Lexington stood out among all of Nebraska’s small communities.
“Lexington is basically a paradise for lovers of the great outdoors. It's just 9 miles northeast of Johnson Lake, a large body of water that is a destination stop for boating, fishing, water sports, hiking, and cycling,” according to Ventiera.
She continues, “The river town sits right on the edge of one of the greatest wildlife migrations in the world. Every year, from mid-February to mid-April, 400,000 to 600,000 sandhill cranes take a break from their trip up to the Arctic on the 80-mile stretch of the central Platte River that sits between Lexington and Grand Island. For a big-city weekend getaway, Omaha is three hours away and Denver is four.”
The median listing price for a home is $145,000.
“Buyers can pick and choose from affordable housing options in Lexington, ranging from this five-bedroom Victorian stunner listed at $179,000 to this three-bedroom starter home asking $120,000,” according to Ventiera.