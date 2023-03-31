NORTH PLATTE — The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen faced off against the North Platte Bulldogs on Thursday, March 30.

It was low scoring game for the Minutemaids as they were held out of the back of the net by the Bulldogs.

In the first half, the Maids got on the board first with a goal from Berniece Garcia.

During the second half, the Maids and Bulldogs fought hard on defense to hold one another from scoring.

The Maids prevailed with a one to zero win and improve to three and zero on the season.

Lexington’s goalkeeper Dulce Arredondo kept North Platte from scoring a penalty kick.

Minutemen

The Minutemen got off on the right foot in the first half after scoring two goals.

After halftime, the Minutemen put in one final goal while succeeding in keeping the Bulldogs from seeing the back of the net.

Scoring for the Minutemen were Fernando Casillas, Ezequiel Lucas-Reynoso and Kenneth Garcia each with one goal.

Lexington Minutemen improved to four and one on the season after the 3-0 win over North Platte.

The Minutemaids take on the Crete Cardinals on Saturday, April 1 in Lexington at Ray Ehlers Stadium at 3:15 p.m.

The Minutemen hit the road to Crete on Saturday, April 1 with a 3:15 p.m. kick-off.

Both the Maids and Minutemen face-off against Lincoln Northwest at 5 p.m. in Lincoln on Tuesday, April 4.