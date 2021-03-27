Lexington, Dawson County to receive $5 million in stimulus funds

LEXINGTON — Dawson County will receive $4.6 million and the City of Lexington will obtain $1.71 million from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion package approved by Congress and President Joe Biden earlier in March.
Gosper County will receive $390,000 as a part of the stimulus plan.
Projections for the other communities in Dawson County include,
Cozad: $630,000
Gothenburg: $580,000
Overton: $100,000
Sumner: $40,000
Eddyville: $20,000
Farnam: $30,000
Projections for Gosper County communities,
Elwood: $120,000
Smithfield: $10,000
Cities, counties and state governments will receive the first half of their allocations 60 days after March 10, the date when President Biden signed the ARP into law. The rest will be made available on March 10, 2022.
“Despite having a number of notable differences with the original House bill, such as a slight decrease in the federal supplement to unemployment assistance, other areas in the final package remained generally the same. Regarding the additional state and local aid, the top line remained at $350 billion but the Senate adopted a few modifications to the funding,” according to the Government Finance Office Association.
Based on population, around $20 billion is going to communities with populations under 50,000. The funding must be spent before the end of 2024.
For counties, $65 billion will be allocated on the county share of population.
Eligible use of the funds include,
Revenue replacement for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent fiscal year prior to the emergency,
Premium pay for essential workers
Assistance to small businesses, households, and hard-hit industries, and economic recovery, investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The funds cannot be used to directly or indirectly offset tax reductions or delay a tax increase, according to information from the Government Finance Officers Association.