Lexington Dairy Queen store donating to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center

Lexington - On Thursday, the Lexington DQ at 901 Plum Creek Parkway will be among participating Dairy Queen locations raising funds for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha.
On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard® Treat sold at participating locations will be donated to CMN Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. To find a DQ location near you, visit MiracleTreatDay.com.
Last year’s Miracle Treat Day at local DQ stores raised nearly $50,000 for Children’s. Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised nearly $150 million for CMN Hospitals across the United States and Canada through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.