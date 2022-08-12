Lexington Cross Country 2022 pre-season

Minutemaids
Outlook: The Minutemaids will be led by Juniors Susana Calmo and Maddy Armstrong and will be seeking to return to the state competition. The Minutemaids will be relying on new leadership and need to continue to utilize past experience. The team will need to rely on some newcomers to assist in the team development but have some promising prospects.
Returning Letter Winners:
Susana Calmo, Junior, State Qualifier 2021
Maddy Armstrong, Junior, State Qualifier 2021
Yarely Simental, Sophomore, State Qualifier 2021
Yovana Contreras, Sophomore, State Qualifier 2021
Minutemen
Keep feeding the hunger, core group successful track/summer season, experience.
People are also reading…
Outlook: A more experienced and dedicated core group of runners are excitedly approaching the 2022 season coming off an effective spring track season and summer training period. Utilizing their 2021 Class B State Championship, the Minutemen want to continue to feed their hunger to see how they can improve their abilities and time results to support the team standards of excellence. Each season offers new opportunities and the boys will need to be hungry, yet patient, self-disciplined, and focused in the process while avoiding being seduced by success.
Talented runners are returning and include Ian Salazar, State Medalist (8th) in 2021 who had a tremendous track season by winning the Class B 1600 and 3200 races. He will be supported by up and coming Laz Adame, who also is coming off an outstanding track season in which he placed 8th in the 1600). State Medalist in 2021 Senior Oscar Aguado continues to lead the team in leadership and performance. The key runners will be supported by past state medalists and/or qualifiers: Jayden Ureste, Kevin Parada and Miguel Cruz.
Returning Letter Winners:
Oscar Aguado; Senior; State Qualifier 2021; State Medalist 2021 (7th)
Jayden Ureste; Senior; State Qualifier 2020, 2021; State Medalist 2021 (10th)
Kevin Parada; Senior; State Qualifier 2020
Laz Adame; Junior; State Qualifier 2020, 2021
Miguel Cruz; Junior; State Qualifier 2020, 2021; State Medalist 2021 (13th)
Ian Salazar; Junior; State Qualifier 2021; State Medalist in 2021 (8th)
Coach: Sam Jilka, Lexington High School Teacher
Assistant Coach: Jose Monrroy, Lexington Middle School Counselor
Class B, Central 10 Conference
Minutemaids Roster
Seniors:
- Marissa Garcia
- Miriam Lemus
Juniors:
- Maddy Armstrong
- Alondra Arreaga
- Susana Calmo
- Katherine Martinez
- McKinley Ureste
Sophomores:
- Yovana Contreras
- Viviana Gonzalez
- Diana Ramirez
- Yarely Simental
Freshmen:
- Emily Araiza
- Parr Converse
- Melanie Mejia Quixtan
- Maylin Novoa
- Ashley Renteria
Minutemen Roster
Seniors:
- Oscar Aguado
- Kevin Parada
- Carlos Prado
- Jayden Ureste
Juniors:
- Lazaro Adame
- Jonah Bryan
- Miguel Cruz
- Ian Salazar
- Anthony Taracena
Sophomores:
- Alan Araiza
- Christian Burton
- Eduardo Duarte
- Edson Rocha
- Herson Rodriguez
Freshmen:
- Zach Converse
- Rogilio Garcia
- Enrique Martinez
- Jatniel Melara-Vasquez
- Isaias Portillo
- Nicholas Rodriguez
Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 1
Minutemen Invitational, 5 p.m.
Overton Golf Course
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Lexington Invitational, 5:15 p.m.
Lakeside Country Club
Friday, Sept. 9
Kearney Invite, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
at Central City, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
JV at Adams Central, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Rim Rock Classic, 8 a.m.
Lawrence, Kan.
Monday, Sept. 26
at UNK, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
JV at Gothenburg, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Central 10 at Adams Central, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Districts at TBA, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
State at Kearney, 12 p.m.