Lexington Cross Country 2022 pre-season

Minutemaids

Outlook: The Minutemaids will be led by Juniors Susana Calmo and Maddy Armstrong and will be seeking to return to the state competition. The Minutemaids will be relying on new leadership and need to continue to utilize past experience. The team will need to rely on some newcomers to assist in the team development but have some promising prospects.

Returning Letter Winners:

Susana Calmo, Junior, State Qualifier 2021

Maddy Armstrong, Junior, State Qualifier 2021

Yarely Simental, Sophomore, State Qualifier 2021

Yovana Contreras, Sophomore, State Qualifier 2021

Minutemen

Keep feeding the hunger, core group successful track/summer season, experience.

Outlook: A more experienced and dedicated core group of runners are excitedly approaching the 2022 season coming off an effective spring track season and summer training period. Utilizing their 2021 Class B State Championship, the Minutemen want to continue to feed their hunger to see how they can improve their abilities and time results to support the team standards of excellence. Each season offers new opportunities and the boys will need to be hungry, yet patient, self-disciplined, and focused in the process while avoiding being seduced by success.

Talented runners are returning and include Ian Salazar, State Medalist (8th) in 2021 who had a tremendous track season by winning the Class B 1600 and 3200 races. He will be supported by up and coming Laz Adame, who also is coming off an outstanding track season in which he placed 8th in the 1600). State Medalist in 2021 Senior Oscar Aguado continues to lead the team in leadership and performance. The key runners will be supported by past state medalists and/or qualifiers: Jayden Ureste, Kevin Parada and Miguel Cruz.

Returning Letter Winners:

Oscar Aguado; Senior; State Qualifier 2021; State Medalist 2021 (7th)

Jayden Ureste; Senior; State Qualifier 2020, 2021; State Medalist 2021 (10th)

Kevin Parada; Senior; State Qualifier 2020

Laz Adame; Junior; State Qualifier 2020, 2021

Miguel Cruz; Junior; State Qualifier 2020, 2021; State Medalist 2021 (13th)

Ian Salazar; Junior; State Qualifier 2021; State Medalist in 2021 (8th)

Coach: Sam Jilka, Lexington High School Teacher

Assistant Coach: Jose Monrroy, Lexington Middle School Counselor

Class B, Central 10 Conference

Minutemaids Roster

Seniors:

Marissa Garcia

Miriam Lemus

Juniors:

Maddy Armstrong

Alondra Arreaga

Susana Calmo

Katherine Martinez

McKinley Ureste

Sophomores:

Yovana Contreras

Viviana Gonzalez

Diana Ramirez

Yarely Simental

Freshmen:

Emily Araiza

Parr Converse

Melanie Mejia Quixtan

Maylin Novoa

Ashley Renteria

Minutemen Roster

Seniors:

Oscar Aguado

Kevin Parada

Carlos Prado

Jayden Ureste

Juniors:

Lazaro Adame

Jonah Bryan

Miguel Cruz

Ian Salazar

Anthony Taracena

Sophomores:

Alan Araiza

Christian Burton

Eduardo Duarte

Edson Rocha

Herson Rodriguez

Freshmen:

Zach Converse

Rogilio Garcia

Enrique Martinez

Jatniel Melara-Vasquez

Isaias Portillo

Nicholas Rodriguez

Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 1

Minutemen Invitational, 5 p.m.

Overton Golf Course

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Lexington Invitational, 5:15 p.m.

Lakeside Country Club

Friday, Sept. 9

Kearney Invite, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

at Central City, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

JV at Adams Central, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Rim Rock Classic, 8 a.m.

Lawrence, Kan.

Monday, Sept. 26

at UNK, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

JV at Gothenburg, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Central 10 at Adams Central, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Districts at TBA, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

State at Kearney, 12 p.m.