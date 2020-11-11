Lexington-Cozad resident fought and was wounded during New Georgia campaign in World War II

The Japanese infiltration tactics at night met with success and unnerved the Americans. An official report from the 169th noted, “when the Japanese made their presence known . . . or when the Americans thought there were Japanese within their bivouacs, there was a great deal of confusion, shooting, and stabbing.”

The report continued, “Some men knifed each other. Men threw grenades blindly in the dark. Some of the grenades hit trees, bounced back, and exploded among the Americans. Some soldiers fired round after round to little avail. In the morning no trace remained of the Japanese dead or wounded. But there were American casualties; some had been stabbed to death, some wounded by knives. Many suffered grenade wounds, and 50 percent of these were caused by fragments from American grenades.”

The 172nd was able to finally dislodge themselves and reached their objective on July 13. Their progress was made difficult as they had to push through a swamp and came under Japanese mortar fire. By this point in the day Kulger and his unit were running short on water and supplies.

The situation was improved when a second landing was carried out near the position of the 172nd which brought supplies and reinforcements from the 103rd Infantry Regiment, which linked up with Kugler’s unit.