HOLDREGE — On Friday, March 24, the Lexington and Cozad track teams competed in the Holdrege track meet.
The Gothenburg Swedes took first as a team, Minutemen placed second and the Haymakers took third.
For the girls, Cozad took first place, Gothenburg placed third and the Minutemaids placed fifth.
These results reflect the top 10 places in each event.
COZAD BOYS
Alex Werner- 1st place in the 100m dash and 2nd in the 200m dash
Cash Chytka – 5th in the 100m dash, 1st in high jump and 4th in long jump
Boston Irish- 7th in the 100m dash and 2nd in pole vault
Cord Chytka- 7th in the 200m dash and 4th in triple jump
Chayden Hoffmaster- 8th in the 200m dash and 1st in triple jump
Isaac White- 9th in the 200m dash and 7th in pole vault
Austin Priel- 8th in the 400m dash and 8th in long jump
Landon Baker- 7th in the 800m
Monty Brooks-Follmer- 2nd in the 110m hurdles, 5th in the 300m hurdles and 4th in high jump
Sebastian Kniesteadt- 9th in the 110m hurdles
Lorenzo Levario- 7th in the 300m hurdles
Jaden Cervantes- 1st in shot put
Jaden Vollenweider- 6th in shot put and 1st in discus
Izaac Langley- 8th in shot put and 10th in discus
Eli Boryca- 6th in discus
Noah Shoemaker- 7th in discus
Bryson Snider- 6th in high jump
Dreu White- 7th in high jump and 9th in long jump
Wyatt Hosick- 10th in pole vault
Gage Strauss- 7th in triple jump
4x100 relay- 4th place- Alex Werner, Cash Chytka, Isaac White and Cord Chytka
4x400 relay- 5th place- Alex Werner, Lorenzo Levario, Bryson Snider and Chayden Hoffmaster
4x800 relay- 6th place- Lorenzo Levario, Kolton Goff, Bryson Snider and Landon Baker
LEXINGTON BOYS Quentin Moss- 4th in the 100m dash and 1st in the 200m dash
Croix Leibert- 9th in the 100m dash
Jase Carpenter- 4th in the 200m dash and 6th in long jump
Dru Truax- 2nd in the 400m dash
Rogelio Garcia-Vargas- 5th in the 400m dash and 8th in the 1600m
Enrique Martinez- 7th in the 400m dash and 6th in the 800m
Alexes Rodriguez- 8th in the 800m
Edson Rocha- 10th in the 800m
Lazaro Adame- 1st in the 1600m
Oscar Aguado- 2nd in the 1600m and 1st in the 3200m
Miguel Cruz- 4th in the 1600m and 2nd in the 3200m
Christian Burton- 8th in the 110m hurdles
Miguel Castellanos- 3rd in shot put
Luis Castellanos- 4th in shot put and 2nd in discus
Silvestre Vargas- 10th in shot put
Greysen Strauss- 2nd in high jump and 3rd in triple jump
Caleb Dowling- 2nd in long jump
4x100 relay- 2nd place- Greysen Strauss, Quentin Moss, Caleb Dowling and Jase Carpenter
4x100 throwers relay- 3rd place- Silvestre Vargas, Ever Ayala, Luis Castellanos and Dominek Villalon
4x400 relay- 3rd place- Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Dru Truax, Oscar Aguado-Mendez and Quentin Moss
4x800 relay- 4th place- Lazaro Adame-Lopex, Alexes Rodriguez, Edson Rocha and Gustavo Ortiz-Sanchez
GOTHENBURG BOYS
Zach Harbur- 6th in the 100m dash and 2nd in long jump
Isaiah Urman- 2nd in the 800m
Nathan Sager- 3rd in the 800m
Yahriel Gaeta- 4th in the 800m
Parker Graves- 3rd in the 1600m
Ethan Olson- 7th in the 1600m and 4th in the 3200m
Abel Flores- 10th in the 1600m and 5th in the 3200m
Trey Stevens- 1st in the 110m and 300m hurdles
Sean Meints- 3rd in the 110m hurdles and 5th in the 300m hurdles
Evan Johnson- 4th in the 300m hurdles
Torren Wind- 9th in the 300m hurdles
Bennett Geiken- 2nd in shot put and 4th in discus
Aiden McKenna- 9th in shot put and discus
Tra Rossell- 3rd in pole vault
Jake Burge- 4th in pole vault
Kade Cox- 6th in pole vault
Tyler Trumbley- 8th in pole vault
Caden Neels- 6th in triple jump
4x100 relay 1st place- Zach Harbur, Wes Geiken, Jake Burge and Trey Stevens
4x100 throwers relay- 2nd place
4x400 relay- 1st place- Zach Harbur, Wes Geiken, Jake Burge and Jonathan Davis
4x800 relay- 1st place- Yahriel Gaeta, Parker Graves, Nathan Sager and Isaiah Urman
COZAD GIRLS
Makaia Baker- 2nd in the 100m dash and 200m dash
Blair Brennan- 4th in the 100m dash and 2nd in pole vault
Kelseigh Romero- 3rd in pole vault and 3rd in long jump
Karyn Burkholder- 1st in the 400m dash and 300m hurdles and 3rd in the 100m hurdles
Leonie Neufeld- 8th in the 400m dash and 7th in long jump
Mallory Applegate- 1st in the 1600m and 8th in pole vault
Lucha Olvera- 4th in the 300m hurdles
Taryn Chytka- 4th in high jump
Megan Dyer- 5th in high jump
Brilee Weise- 9th in high jump
Maddie Spaulding- 8th in discus
4x100 relay- 5th place- Kelseigh Romero, Leonie Neufeld, Brilee Weise and Inmaculada Camps-Peris
4x100 throwers relay- 1st place- Maddie Spaulding, Jorja Yocom, Greeley Cargill and Taryn Chytka
4x400 relay- 1st place- Karyn Burkholder, Mallory Applegate, Blair Brennan and Makaia Baker
LEXINGTON GIRLS
Madysen Wolfe- 8th in the 100m dash, 10th in long jump and 3rd in triple jump
Jessica Hovie- 7th in the 400m dash
Susana Calmo- 2nd in the 1600m and 1st in the 3200m
Parrhesia Converse- 6th in the 1600m and 5th in the 3200m
Yarely Simental-Salcido- 6th in the 3200m
Naomi Arias- 6th in the 100m hurdles
Kalli Sutton- 5th in the 300m hurdles, 10th in discus and 5th in pole vault
Naomi Arias- 10th in the 300m hurdles
Reese Kuecker- 1st in triple jump
Nevaeh Sauer- 2nd in triple jump
4x400 relay- 7th place- Parrhesia Converse, Jessica Hovie, Yarely Simental-Salcido and Susana Calmo
GOTHENBURG GIRLS
Ava Weyers- 6th in the 100m dash and 1st in long jump
Layla Healey- 9th in the 400m dash and 5th in the 800m
Hayden Ricley- 10th in the 800m
Abby Negley- 9th in the 1600m
Avery Salomon- 10th in the 1600m and 7th in the 3200m
Aubrey O’Hare- 1st in the 100m hurdles
Mckena Gilligan- 4th in the 100m hurdles and 1st in high jump
Rileigh McClay- 3rd in the 300m hurdles
Addi Wyatt- 3rd in shot put and 6th in discus
Taryn O’Hare- 6th in shot put
Ellie Wyatt- 8th in shot put
Ashlyn Richeson- 9th in pole vault
Taylor Burge- 10th in pole vault and 4th in long jump
Madison Smith- 10th in shot put, 1st in discus and 3rd in high jump
Clara Evert- 8th in triple jump
Ellarey Harm- 5th in discus and 2nd in high jump
4x400 relay- 2nd place- Taylor Burge, Mckena Gilligan, Clara Evert and Ava Weyers