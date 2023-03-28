HOLDREGE — On Friday, March 24, the Lexington and Cozad track teams competed in the Holdrege track meet.

The Gothenburg Swedes took first as a team, Minutemen placed second and the Haymakers took third.

For the girls, Cozad took first place, Gothenburg placed third and the Minutemaids placed fifth.

These results reflect the top 10 places in each event.

COZAD BOYS

Alex Werner- 1st place in the 100m dash and 2nd in the 200m dash

Cash Chytka – 5th in the 100m dash, 1st in high jump and 4th in long jump

Boston Irish- 7th in the 100m dash and 2nd in pole vault

Cord Chytka- 7th in the 200m dash and 4th in triple jump

Chayden Hoffmaster- 8th in the 200m dash and 1st in triple jump

Isaac White- 9th in the 200m dash and 7th in pole vault

Austin Priel- 8th in the 400m dash and 8th in long jump

Landon Baker- 7th in the 800m

Monty Brooks-Follmer- 2nd in the 110m hurdles, 5th in the 300m hurdles and 4th in high jump

Sebastian Kniesteadt- 9th in the 110m hurdles

Lorenzo Levario- 7th in the 300m hurdles

Jaden Cervantes- 1st in shot put

Jaden Vollenweider- 6th in shot put and 1st in discus

Izaac Langley- 8th in shot put and 10th in discus

Eli Boryca- 6th in discus

Noah Shoemaker- 7th in discus

Bryson Snider- 6th in high jump

Dreu White- 7th in high jump and 9th in long jump

Wyatt Hosick- 10th in pole vault

Gage Strauss- 7th in triple jump

4x100 relay- 4th place- Alex Werner, Cash Chytka, Isaac White and Cord Chytka

4x400 relay- 5th place- Alex Werner, Lorenzo Levario, Bryson Snider and Chayden Hoffmaster

4x800 relay- 6th place- Lorenzo Levario, Kolton Goff, Bryson Snider and Landon Baker

LEXINGTON BOYS Quentin Moss- 4th in the 100m dash and 1st in the 200m dash

Croix Leibert- 9th in the 100m dash

Jase Carpenter- 4th in the 200m dash and 6th in long jump

Dru Truax- 2nd in the 400m dash

Rogelio Garcia-Vargas- 5th in the 400m dash and 8th in the 1600m

Enrique Martinez- 7th in the 400m dash and 6th in the 800m

Alexes Rodriguez- 8th in the 800m

Edson Rocha- 10th in the 800m

Lazaro Adame- 1st in the 1600m

Oscar Aguado- 2nd in the 1600m and 1st in the 3200m

Miguel Cruz- 4th in the 1600m and 2nd in the 3200m

Christian Burton- 8th in the 110m hurdles

Miguel Castellanos- 3rd in shot put

Luis Castellanos- 4th in shot put and 2nd in discus

Silvestre Vargas- 10th in shot put

Greysen Strauss- 2nd in high jump and 3rd in triple jump

Caleb Dowling- 2nd in long jump

4x100 relay- 2nd place- Greysen Strauss, Quentin Moss, Caleb Dowling and Jase Carpenter

4x100 throwers relay- 3rd place- Silvestre Vargas, Ever Ayala, Luis Castellanos and Dominek Villalon

4x400 relay- 3rd place- Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Dru Truax, Oscar Aguado-Mendez and Quentin Moss

4x800 relay- 4th place- Lazaro Adame-Lopex, Alexes Rodriguez, Edson Rocha and Gustavo Ortiz-Sanchez

GOTHENBURG BOYS

Zach Harbur- 6th in the 100m dash and 2nd in long jump

Isaiah Urman- 2nd in the 800m

Nathan Sager- 3rd in the 800m

Yahriel Gaeta- 4th in the 800m

Parker Graves- 3rd in the 1600m

Ethan Olson- 7th in the 1600m and 4th in the 3200m

Abel Flores- 10th in the 1600m and 5th in the 3200m

Trey Stevens- 1st in the 110m and 300m hurdles

Sean Meints- 3rd in the 110m hurdles and 5th in the 300m hurdles

Evan Johnson- 4th in the 300m hurdles

Torren Wind- 9th in the 300m hurdles

Bennett Geiken- 2nd in shot put and 4th in discus

Aiden McKenna- 9th in shot put and discus

Tra Rossell- 3rd in pole vault

Jake Burge- 4th in pole vault

Kade Cox- 6th in pole vault

Tyler Trumbley- 8th in pole vault

Caden Neels- 6th in triple jump

4x100 relay 1st place- Zach Harbur, Wes Geiken, Jake Burge and Trey Stevens

4x100 throwers relay- 2nd place

4x400 relay- 1st place- Zach Harbur, Wes Geiken, Jake Burge and Jonathan Davis

4x800 relay- 1st place- Yahriel Gaeta, Parker Graves, Nathan Sager and Isaiah Urman

COZAD GIRLS

Makaia Baker- 2nd in the 100m dash and 200m dash

Blair Brennan- 4th in the 100m dash and 2nd in pole vault

Kelseigh Romero- 3rd in pole vault and 3rd in long jump

Karyn Burkholder- 1st in the 400m dash and 300m hurdles and 3rd in the 100m hurdles

Leonie Neufeld- 8th in the 400m dash and 7th in long jump

Mallory Applegate- 1st in the 1600m and 8th in pole vault

Lucha Olvera- 4th in the 300m hurdles

Taryn Chytka- 4th in high jump

Megan Dyer- 5th in high jump

Brilee Weise- 9th in high jump

Maddie Spaulding- 8th in discus

4x100 relay- 5th place- Kelseigh Romero, Leonie Neufeld, Brilee Weise and Inmaculada Camps-Peris

4x100 throwers relay- 1st place- Maddie Spaulding, Jorja Yocom, Greeley Cargill and Taryn Chytka

4x400 relay- 1st place- Karyn Burkholder, Mallory Applegate, Blair Brennan and Makaia Baker

LEXINGTON GIRLS

Madysen Wolfe- 8th in the 100m dash, 10th in long jump and 3rd in triple jump

Jessica Hovie- 7th in the 400m dash

Susana Calmo- 2nd in the 1600m and 1st in the 3200m

Parrhesia Converse- 6th in the 1600m and 5th in the 3200m

Yarely Simental-Salcido- 6th in the 3200m

Naomi Arias- 6th in the 100m hurdles

Kalli Sutton- 5th in the 300m hurdles, 10th in discus and 5th in pole vault

Naomi Arias- 10th in the 300m hurdles

Reese Kuecker- 1st in triple jump

Nevaeh Sauer- 2nd in triple jump

4x400 relay- 7th place- Parrhesia Converse, Jessica Hovie, Yarely Simental-Salcido and Susana Calmo

GOTHENBURG GIRLS

Ava Weyers- 6th in the 100m dash and 1st in long jump

Layla Healey- 9th in the 400m dash and 5th in the 800m

Hayden Ricley- 10th in the 800m

Abby Negley- 9th in the 1600m

Avery Salomon- 10th in the 1600m and 7th in the 3200m

Aubrey O’Hare- 1st in the 100m hurdles

Mckena Gilligan- 4th in the 100m hurdles and 1st in high jump

Rileigh McClay- 3rd in the 300m hurdles

Addi Wyatt- 3rd in shot put and 6th in discus

Taryn O’Hare- 6th in shot put

Ellie Wyatt- 8th in shot put

Ashlyn Richeson- 9th in pole vault

Taylor Burge- 10th in pole vault and 4th in long jump

Madison Smith- 10th in shot put, 1st in discus and 3rd in high jump

Clara Evert- 8th in triple jump

Ellarey Harm- 5th in discus and 2nd in high jump

4x400 relay- 2nd place- Taylor Burge, Mckena Gilligan, Clara Evert and Ava Weyers