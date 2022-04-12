Lexington competes at Knights of Columbus - Gretna Invite

GRETNA — The Minutemaids and Minutemen took to the road and traveled east to compete in the Knights of Columbus-Gretna Track & Field Invitational on Saturday, April 9. Early in the week, the Lexington squads scheduled meet in Grand Island was not available, so the team traveled elsewhere. Despite both teams being limited on competitors due to weekend conflicts, the Minutemaids and Minutemen held their own against Class B and Class A competition.

As for the Minutemaids, they were led by McKinna Moats who won both the shot put and discus competition. McKinna continues to be consistent in her throwing and managed to out-throw competitors while teammate Brooke Draskovic set a personal best in the shot put. Triple Jumpers Mia Rowe and Reese Kuecker were able to place 4-5 in the event while in long jump Fernanda Caballero placed 4th and Reese was 6th. On the track, Sarah Treffer continued her success in the hurdles by placing second while Mia Rowe ran a season best in the 100 meters in a time of 13.19. The distance runners set up in the 1600 meters and all three girls set personal bests: Maddy Armstrong in 5: 57.5, Susana Calmo 6:17.9, and Yovana Contreras 6:19.9.

The Minutemen distance runners were eager to enter the competition at the track meet as top runners from Gretna and Omaha Skutt were providing a quality challenge. Ian Salazar and Laz Adame did not disappoint and ran incredible races in the 1600 meters battling the top runners. Ian placed third in a personal best time of 4:34.98 only eight tenths of a second from entering the top 10 all time at LHS. Teammate Laz Adame was just as impressive to earn 5th and shattered his personal best in at time of 4:40.23. Later in the 3200 meters, Ian Salazar rose to the occasion and crushed his previous personal best and broke the 10 minute barrier in running a 9:57.06, placing second, and running the sixth fastest ever at LHS. An additional teammate, Oscar Aguado sprinted away on the back stretch to win the 800 meters, in a personal best time of 2:05.09. The sprinters helped add to the team point total by contributing in the 100 and 200 meters. Quentin Moss ran a personal best of 11:30 to place 2nd and Hunter Stewart ran an 11.39 to place 5th. In the 200meters Quentin Moss ran season best of 23.17 to place 2nd and Hunter Stewart, running the 200 for the first time ran a 23.61. The 400 relay team of Moss, Stewart, Kevin Parada, and Greysen Strauss placed 2nd in one of their top times (44.97) in the season.