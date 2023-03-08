NORTH PLATTE — On Sunday, five leaders from Lexington shared stories of struggles and successes in welcoming an influx of migrant workers and their families to the community.

“I’ve never had to work so hard — and it’s been so rewarding,” said Audrey Downey, a retired principal of Lexington High School.

The forum, at Episcopal Church of Our Savior, at 203 W. Fourth St. in North Platte, was organized by the church’s Thrive Committee, said committee member Chris Vieyra. It was to share ideas to help North Platte prepare to welcome an influx of workers to the Sustainable Beef packing plant currently under construction.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s IBP bought a building vacated by Sperry-New Holland when they closed their combine plant in Lexington. The city, which suffered a 6.2% population decline as a result of the plant closure, would see a nearly 52% population growth in the 1990s, according to history.nebraska.gov.

Many of the first workers at the IBP plant were young, unmarried men. Some of them got into trouble, but “The police chief was very gracious in working with them,” said Jerry Bergstrom, a retired principal of Pershing Elementary School in Lexington.

Gradually that changed. Families came, not just to work but “to have a better life” than in the countries they left behind.

They brought a lot of school-aged children with them. Before long the school, which had been largely white, was 30% minorities. Today, the “minority” population in school is over 90%.

“I love the diversity that we have,” said Jackie , retired director of Lexington Community Foundation. She added that her four children felt privileged to attend Lexington schools.

A large portion of the families and students are from Latin America, but there are more than 40 flags flying in a common room at the high school — one for each country of their students‘ origins.

Early in the transition, “We created an interagency group” said Mary Bergstrom, who was school librarian in Lexington at the time. The group made mistakes, but learned a lot along the way.

“The churches got together” and designated one number for people to call for questions about resources. That was very helpful, she said. Beyond that, all facets of the community got involved and worked together: “We’re not just educators, not just churches, not just health care. The more that you communicate with each other the better it’s going to be.”

“Collaborate, communicate and not duplicate,” added Jerry Bergstrom. “It’s called synergy.”

It is very important to try to understand what immigrants, some of whom are refugees, are going through, Berke said. It’s not just the language, food, customs and need to access community resources, added Downey. “The weather was very difficult,” for many. “Forty (degrees) was freezing” to them.

Downey started the first English language learners (ELL) program at Lexington Schools.

“The state department said ‘you get to build the program,’” she said, and “you’ll probably only get a few students.”

That turned out to be right — at first. Soon, though, students like “Hugo, Maria and Jose” were followed by students who came not only from Latin America, but Africa, Asia and, recently, Afghanistan and Micronesia.

Now there are about 950 students in Lexington schools and about a fourth of them are English language learners. “When we started integrating them into the classroom, we started with math,” she said, because it was not as affected by language barriers.

Early on, community organizations made a big push to ensure that materials were translated into Spanish. That was helpful, and “we thought we were prepared, and we weren’t,” Berke said.

“I came in 1992,” said Maria Reyes, an interpreter, translator and community worker at Lexington Hospital.

There are four Spanish and two Somali interpreters, but on a typical day they may have clients who rely on four or five other languages. They learned long ago to use online programs like Propio, which they access by iPad.

The school started a program called Together for Children, Jerry Bergstrom said. Teachers meet with parents regularly and even make home visits and find other ways to help students be successful. Together for Children resulted from a visit school representatives made to another school in California, that was successfully meeting similar challenges.

“You become those parents’ friend,” Downey said. “They learn to trust you” and rely on you for help. School staff have even picked up parents to take them to parent-teacher conferences.

They also have a Dual Language Program at Bryan Elementary. It places selected students whose home language is English, with others who come from Spanish speaking homes, in about a half and half mix. It strengthens students’ skills and positive attitudes.

Prior to the rapid influx of immigrants, “we were a very high performing school, (testing) at above 90%,” Jerry Bergstrom said. “That changed,” and “It was a big challenge for some of our teachers.” But that’s OK. As students’ needs were met, “I felt really good.”

“Many parents were undocumented,” Downey said. For some, “That was their greatest fear,” but “to the school that didn’t matter,” and they didn’t ask. Students appreciate and support one another, too, she said.

Grace Lutheran Church, with the support of Nebraska Synod, developed a welcome center, Mary Bergstrom said. They help families with concerns like needing transportation to the dentist, how to get children immunized, etc. She was president of the board of directors of the welcome center for 12 years.

The center has also helped more than 3,700 people navigate the immigration system. It goes a long way to bringing stability in the lives of families, she said.

A lot of things require money. Lexington Community Foundation started a “giving day” based on successes in Minnesota, Berke said, and made the starting participation level only $5.

“The impact” and “inclusion (have) been incredible,” she said.

The men’s soccer league, playing at Lexington field house was one of the first recipient organizations. “Ricardo (who was involved in the league) was so proud as he came in with a box full of $5 donations,” she said. “They wanted Lexington to be home.”

That led to the Give Big campaign that brings in donations form people in far flung places, who have ties to Lexington.

There have been many challenges to overcome, such as housing, child care and others, similar to those North Platte faces now, and will, as the community welcomes new residents.

“We just need to remember to look at the similarities and not the differences,” said Vieyra, who is “originally from Lexington” herself.

“I really applaud the Episcopal Church for organizing a very proactive type of dialogue,” said Gary Person, President of North Platte Area Chamber and Development. “I thought the panel ... were just outstanding.”

“North Platte has a history of being a welcoming community,” he said. “These (anticipated new residents) are people coming here to work. I’ll take those folks any day. We’ve got some exciting times,” and “we’ve got some challenges.

“What we make of it will be the future story of North Platte,” Person said.