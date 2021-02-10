Lexington Community Foundation welcomes Christy Freihage to Program Coordinator position

LEXINGTON — Christy Freihage began her new position as Program Coordinator at the Lexington Community Foundation on Feb. 1

Christy says after spending the last few years in Sioux City, Iowa, moving closer to home was an answered prayer. A Hershey native, Christy shares that growing up, her family was often on the receiving end of a nonprofit organization. Being given the opportunity to be on the opposite end of the spectrum will be rewarding.

When searching for careers, finding a company or organization that cared about the community and the people in it was toward the top of her priority list. The LCF position was brought to her attention.

The position became available in November 2020, when Michaela Kopf resigned from the administrative assistant position she held for two and a half years. The Foundation updated the job description and title to more appropriately describe the duties of the position. Christy will continue to perform many of the administrative assistant functions of the Foundation as well as, coordinating the scholarship, Key event and Give Big Lexington programs.

Christy says she is excited to begin this journey and looks forward to where this adventure takes her.