Lexington Community Foundation’s Key event returns to in-person after two years

LEXINGTON — For the first time since 2019, the Lexington Community Foundation’s Key event was able to be held in-person and more than $344,000 was raised during the evening.

The Key had to take a two year in-person hiatus due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, but were held virtually.

“It has been a while since we have all gathered in person to celebrate the great work of the Lexington Community Foundation,” stated Board President Barry McFarland.

Lexington Community Foundation (LCF) Executive Director Jackie Berke said their patrons embraced the opportunity to gather once again in person and focus on the spirit of community. She said there were participation from members of the community at all types of levels.

The Key Committee anticipated from the outset a lot of enthusiasm from the community about being able to return in-person to the Key, LCF Events Committee Chairman Curt Rickertsen said.

It proved to be true from the amount of interest in tickets Rickertsen said. They made available in October 2021 and were sold out before the end of the month.

The Preview Night on Friday that was open to the community was well attended, Rickertsen said.

The crowd of over 300 community members gathered at the Holiday Inn Express to enjoy each other’s company, dine on the meal prepared by Shawn Engerg of the Alley Rose and participate in the live and silent auctions and the raffles held throughout the night.

“We had a room full of people,” Rickertsen said, “there was a lot of support and a lot of fun, it was a good night all around.”

Berke said there were 467 silent auction items, 50 live auction items and four different raffles held throughout the evening.

Non-ticket holders could bid on the silent auction items online throughout the week leading up to the event on Saturday. Berke said community members could be involved at any level they chose.

There was an emotional moment during the live auction when the “Berke Bourbon Bundle,” received its last bid.

The bundle was provided by the friends of Dave Berke, who died at the age of 61 on Jan. 7, 2022. It was noted Dave enjoyed his bourbon and supporting the Key event.

“It seemed only fitting to honor him with what he enjoyed at an event he enjoyed attending and supporting. Rest in peace brother,” the auction program stated.

When it was revealed that the bundle had been purchased by Dave’s eldest daughter and her husband, Sarah and Jeremy Taubenheim, the crowd rose in a standing ovation.

The theme for the Key this year was, “Casino Royale.” Berke said the Key Committee wanted to step up the theme this year to reflect the fact everyone could gather in person again. She said the goal was for a “classy” event where everyone could celebrate.

Preliminary results indicated more than $344,000 was raised during the evening. Berke called it a, “smashing success.” The money from the Key events goes to helping the LCF grow the community, expand programs and create new initiatives.

Rickertsen said he was “very pleased,” by the amount raised and he said prior to the event he was hoping they would surpass the $300,000 mark and they did so comfortably.

“Each year as the Key unfolds I am impressed by the generosity of all the volunteers and patrons and their shared commitment to the continuous improvement of our community,” said Rickertsen, “It is one of the things that makes me proud to call Lexington home.”

Key Committee member Jill Denker said, “We were excited to see the community in person again at both the preview night and the Key event! The tremendous amount of support from the community and all involved reiterates what an amazing place Lexington is and that it holds a special place in so many people’s hearts - near and far.”

Berke said the Key event could not happen without the hours of work from her board members and the countless number of volunteers.

She said it was impossible to name everyone who helped to contribute to the success of the event but did note Holiday Inn for opening the space to them, the members of the Lexington Regional Health Center and Lexington Powerlifting team who helped to serve the meal, Heartland Chevrolet Buick and Platte Valley Auto for transporting the rented silverware, glasses and plates and providing courtesy vehicles for safety.

Berke said while the event takes “a lot of work,” for everything to come together, she noted it was “just a blast,” this year.

Rickertsen said from the LCF Board and the Key Committee, they wanted to thank the community for their continued support of the event and the work of the LCF.

The mission statement of the LCF is to, “encourage and strengthen philanthropy in order to provide a permanent source of funding for opportunities to improve the quality of life, strengthen the sense of community and benefit future generations in Lexington.”