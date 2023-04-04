LEXINGTON — In its 22nd year, the Lexington Community Foundation’s Key’23 event raised a record amount during the evening of Saturday, April 1, more than $414,000.

The theme of the event this year was, “The Hampton Social,” a reference to The Hamptons, part of the East End of Long Island, a popular seaside resort and one of the historical summer colonies of the northeastern United States.

Lexington Community Foundation (LCF) Executive Director Jackie Berke said each year the theme of the event is brainstormed by the LCF Events Committee and always try to do something fun and unique.

The Key event had to go virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned to its traditional in-person format last year. This year’s event featured a similar atmosphere of community and generosity.

The Preview Night on Friday that was open to the community was well attended.

The crowd of around 320 community members gathered at the Holiday Inn Express to enjoy each other’s company, dine on the meal prepared by Shawn Engerg of the Alley Rose and participate in the live and silent auctions and the raffles held throughout the night.

There were 49 items on the live auction and numerous on the silent auction.

Non-ticket holders could bid on the silent auction items online throughout the week leading up to the event on Saturday. Berke said community members could be involved at any level they chose.

There was a special moment in the evening where Executive Director Jackie Berke was honored. Berke has led the LCF for 24 years and will be retiring in May.

LCF Events Committee Chairman Curt Rickertsen said they could not let the moment go unremarked and called Berke to the stage, while the 300 strong crowd gave her a rousing standing ovation.

“She has been the driving force behind the Key,” Rickertsen said later, “She has played an important part in shaping the event and providing leadership throughout the years.”

LCF board president Barry McFarland stated, “This year's Key was so amazing to watch the generosity of our community. It was a great evening. It was bittersweet in that we the event was such a success and we are saying goodbye to our Executive Director. Jackie has been the behind the scenes driving force with so many of our activities. I was happy that her last key as our director was one of our most successful.

"Jackie has done a phenomenal job as the Executive Director of the Lexington Community Foundation for the past 24 years. With her leadership and dedication, she has helped take the Foundation to the next level, with other Foundations across the nation asking for advice and guidance. I remember sitting in a Foundation Board of Directors meeting when Jackie presented the idea of Give Big Lexington; what a great philanthropic addition to our community," LCF Key Committee member Jill Denker said.

When asked about being honored, Berke was humble and chose to highlight the efforts of the LCF and the Lexington community. She said being the leader of the LCF has been, “an honor and very rewarding.”

Berke said making the Key takes a concentrated effort from a large group of people but there is always, “lots of joy,” in the end. She said she plans to attend the Key in the future as a guest and is excited to see the direction the event takes.

At the end of the evening, it was announced that a preliminary amount of $414,000 had been raised during the event.

Berke said the final amount will be higher as donations are still coming in, but said the preliminary figure was, “phenomenal.”

"I am so proud to be a part of this community that continues to give back and invest in itself. It speaks volumes how much Lexington means to so many people that generously donated to this cause, near and far. I am amazed at the dollar amount that was raised for Key '23," Denker said.

Rickertsen said the figure raised was a record, the first time the Key’s donations have surpassed the $400,000 mark.

“Each year as the Key unfolds I am impressed by the generosity of all the volunteers and patrons and their shared commitment to the continuous improvement of our community,” said Rickertsen, “It is one of the things that makes me proud to call Lexington home.”

Beth Roberts was chosen as the new LCF Executive Director and will begin her tenure in June.

“Beth is an experienced program director and education advocate. She is a longtime Lexington resident and has been taken through widespread non-profit and educational spaces,” the LCF stated.

“Many may not grasp the potential Lexington holds. I intend to build continued pride and engagement in all the Lexington community offers,” Roberts said.

"I was ecstatic when I learned that Beth Roberts accepted the Executive Director position! With Beth's community involvement, philanthropic experience, caring spirit, drive and determination, I have no doubt that Beth will lead the Foundation to accomplish great things! I look forward to working with Beth and the 'Key committee on future events," Denker said.

Rickertsen said Roberts was able to be involved with the planning of Key ’23 and noted the timing worked well as Jackie’s tenure winds down and Roberts is preparing to begin hers.

He said through the planning process, it offered a new perspective on how the event is planned and executed. He said he is excited to see what Roberts will bring in the future through her leadership.

Reflecting on the event, Berke said she offers a “huge statement of gratitude,” to all who were involved in the Key, from committee members, to volunteers, to donors and bidders. The widespread support from the community is appreciated she said.

"We are extremely pleased with the success of this event; it wouldn't have been possible without the help and support of countless individuals and organizations," said Denker.

The money from the Key events goes to helping the LCF grow the community, expand programs and create new initiatives. The funds are returned to the community within the year and have immediate impacts, Berke said.

For his part, Rickertsen said, “The LCF cannot say how much it appreciates the community.” He noted that the foundation the Key is built on is the support of the donors. He expressed his thanks to everyone who took part in the event.

“All of the support is remarkable for a small community in central Nebraska,” Rickertsen said.

The mission statement of the LCF is to, “encourage and strengthen philanthropy in order to provide a permanent source of funding for opportunities to improve the quality of life, strengthen the sense of community and benefit future generations in Lexington.”