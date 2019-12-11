LEXINGTON — In 2018, at the Lexington Community Foundation Fall Luncheon, those in attendance were shown drawings and schematics of the proposed renovations to the downtown LCF offices, a little over a year later, those drawings are now a reality.
A ribbon cutting was held on Monday, Dec. 9 to formally welcome the LCF back into their downtown offices at 607 N. Washington St. LCF staff, Executive Director Jackie Berke and administrative assistant Michaela Kopf had been working out of the Great Western Bank’s community room since August while the offices were being renovated.
For a time the LCF board had been in discussion on if they should move the office or renovate the downtown space. The decision was made to renovate, Wilkins, a Kearney architecture firm came up with a new office design.
Nearly 870 square feet of office space was gutted by On Point Construction, also out of Kearney. Gone are the three layers of lowered ceilings and cramped rooms, the focal point of the entire office has changed. Berke’s office is much closer to the entrance and a conference room space has been added.
The original brick of the 1903 build has been exposed; giving the building its historical feeling, Kopf said. She continued the space is much more efficient, citing the conference room and the space which has been created for her.
Berke described the changes as, “radically different.”
The ribbon cutting was attended by LCF board members, staff as well as ambassadors and members of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to a LCF press release, “The entire cost of the restoration project was raised with private donations and grants. Tom Fagot coordinated the fundraising effort.”
Several $10,000 donors to the project commented on it earlier this year.
Pinnacle Bank president Toby Owens spoke about keeping the vitality of downtown Lexington by contributing to the Foundation’s office remodel, offices which are in the heart of Lexington’s traditional downtown. Owens said this, “keeps the professionalism of the downtown” and, “benefits the community’s health.”
Steve Heldt said, “In my instance, I have lived in Lexington most of my adult life and the community supported my occupation. We have a moral obligation to give back to our community to make it a better place for people to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.