LEXINGTON — Lexington Community Foundation is continuing to work together with other local agencies to disburse resources to those who have needs as a result of the Coronavirus.
Last week, LCF received a $20,000 local donation and was able to obtain $40,000 in matching funds for local COVID-19 relief efforts. These funds are to be directed according to the greatest food and hunger relief needs within Lexington and the surrounding area.
The Foundation continues to have immediate impact with relief funds by increasing funding to programs. LCF has also been working with other agencies to buy masks, disburse chamber bucks for food and provide groceries to those most vulnerable during this unprecedented time.
Support grants are still available in $500 increments that will fund existing organizations that have developed or are expanding current programs to meet the needs in our community.
To receive grant consideration email Executive Director Jackie Berke with information about the services you are providing and the amount requested. Email Jackie with information on the program you are doing.
If you want to donate to the relief effort visit the Foundation’s website. All donations will be added to the LCF Samaritan Fund.
Donations can be directed to the LCF SAMARITAN FUND. https://www.lexfoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate.html
