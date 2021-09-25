Lexington Community Development Agency discusses restrictions on square footage in St. Ann’s Second Addition

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Development Agency met on Sept. 20 and the main focus of their discussion was restrictions on the square footage of homes to be built in the St. Ann’s Second Addition.

The first action the CDA took was to convey lots in the St. Ann’s Second Addition for purchase. City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said lots would be for sale at $5,000 and building on the lots would need to take place within six months of purchase, with construction needing to be finished within 12 months.

City Attorney Brian Copley added that the building timeline is stipulated in the purchase contract. He said buyers usually have a blueprint ready when they purchase a lot.

Pepplitsch said most of the lots are 80 feet by 150 feet; some are a little larger if they are on a corner.

The main source of discussion during the meeting surrounded the minimal square footage of a home in the addition.

It was mentioned a developer was interested in building 900 square foot homes in the Second Addition.

The minimal size listed in the restrictive covenants is 1,200 square feet. Pepplitsch noted there is a need for housing, but the city wants the houses to fit to the size of the lot and vice versa.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}