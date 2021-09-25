Lexington Community Development Agency discusses restrictions on square footage in St. Ann’s Second Addition

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Development Agency met on Sept. 20 and the main focus of their discussion was restrictions on the square footage of homes to be built in the St. Ann’s Second Addition.
The first action the CDA took was to convey lots in the St. Ann’s Second Addition for purchase. City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said lots would be for sale at $5,000 and building on the lots would need to take place within six months of purchase, with construction needing to be finished within 12 months.
City Attorney Brian Copley added that the building timeline is stipulated in the purchase contract. He said buyers usually have a blueprint ready when they purchase a lot.
Pepplitsch said most of the lots are 80 feet by 150 feet; some are a little larger if they are on a corner.
The main source of discussion during the meeting surrounded the minimal square footage of a home in the addition.
It was mentioned a developer was interested in building 900 square foot homes in the Second Addition.
The minimal size listed in the restrictive covenants is 1,200 square feet. Pepplitsch noted there is a need for housing, but the city wants the houses to fit to the size of the lot and vice versa.
Many of the CDA members agreed that 900 square foot seemed too small for the area.
Pepplitsch noted the homes being built by Lacey Construction over on Independence St., he as people have stated they are wanting larger sized homes and are willing to pay for it.
The covenant also covered a number of other items, including landscaping, dog kennels, antennas, temporary structures, signs and recreational vehicles. The CDA approved the covenants, keeping the 1,200 square footage minimum in place.
The last item on the agenda was a development agreement between the city and Peque Roofing, Inc., owned by Ramon Prado.
Pepplitsch said the agreement is similar to the Lacey Construction agreement. There will be four lots Peque Roofing will build homes; the lots are in the area of Independence St., south of 20th St.
The value of the homes will be around $250,000, the construction of all the homes will need to be completed within 18 months of signing of the agreement.
Pepplitsch noted one home has already been built and sold and a second is currently being constructed. The CDA approved the development agreement.
During the roundtable discussion Pepplitsch noted Lacey Construction was on track to have 20 foundations in the ground by the time winter rolls around.