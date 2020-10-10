Lexington Communities for Kids group receives grant funding for bilingual training

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Communities for Kids group will receive funding through a Preschool Development Grant to provide training and support for bilingual child care providers.

Lexington Communities for Kids, C4K, coordinator Alyson Young, announced during the child care meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10 that the group will receive funding through a Preschool Development Grant which is being offered by Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

The grant funds will enable the Lexington C4K group to create a pilot training series for bilingual child care providers. Funds also allow Young more hours as coordinator.

Shonna Werth, Assistant Vice President of Early Childhood Programs with Nebraska Children and Families said the C4K group will be working with the Nebraska Department of Education to offer bilingual child care training to individuals in Dawson County.

At the moment there are three bilingual individuals who are interested in conducting the training, but will first need to be trained themselves. This will be a pilot project and the first of its kind, Werth said.

The format and timeline of the training are still being worked out between the C4K group and the Department of Education, said Werth.

