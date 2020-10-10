Lexington Communities for Kids group receives grant funding for bilingual training

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Communities for Kids group will receive funding through a Preschool Development Grant to provide training and support for bilingual child care providers.
Lexington Communities for Kids, C4K, coordinator Alyson Young, announced during the child care meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10 that the group will receive funding through a Preschool Development Grant which is being offered by Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.
The grant funds will enable the Lexington C4K group to create a pilot training series for bilingual child care providers. Funds also allow Young more hours as coordinator.
Shonna Werth, Assistant Vice President of Early Childhood Programs with Nebraska Children and Families said the C4K group will be working with the Nebraska Department of Education to offer bilingual child care training to individuals in Dawson County.
At the moment there are three bilingual individuals who are interested in conducting the training, but will first need to be trained themselves. This will be a pilot project and the first of its kind, Werth said.
The format and timeline of the training are still being worked out between the C4K group and the Department of Education, said Werth.
“We are trying to develop a base of early childhood care providers in the county so we can be ready when we expand capacity,” Werth said.
Young also told the group the Dawson County Early Childhood Professional Learning Series has come to a close.
Mindy Young, the instructor of the series, said ten individuals completed 70 hours of training in four months, with others joining in for a single session, up 60 hours. Many of the core group of ten has expressed to Young their interest in further education, including classes at Central Community College.
“They are a strong core group to work with,” Mindy Young said.
Alexandra Dillon, Central Region Early Learning Connections Coordinator, said the learning series had a high level of accountability and that Mindy Young had created a safe environment for the participants to learn.
Early Learning Academy director Tracy Naylor said one of her staff members had participated in the series and felt more confident in her work. Werth said Learning Adventures Child Care director Casey Madsen had expressed similar sentiments about her staff who participated.
The Lexington C4K group continues to think of ways to get the child care and business survey out to the largest number of people. A survey was created in late 2019 and released to the public. There were over 100 responses but more are needed, especially from the Hispanic and African demographics to be representative of the Lexington population’s child care needs.
