LEXINGTON — For over a decade the Lexington Visitors Guide has been laid out and printed by the Lexington Clipper-Herald, the publication’s role is to showcase exactly what the community has to offer to visitors and the wider world, on Friday it earned the Lexington Clipper-Herald an award.
The Friend of Tourism Award, presented by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, LACC, is presented to an individual or entity which has worked to promote the Lexington area, through various means.
“We are grateful for the Clipper-Herald not only for providing us our weekly news and information, but also for telling our story through the Visitors Guide that is shared across the United States,” LACC board member Darin Buescher said during the presentation.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for selecting the Clipper-Herald as the recipient of the Friend of Tourism Award,” said General Manager Heather Heinemann. “I am so humbled to have been chosen for this award knowing that there were many other qualified individuals, businesses that also have a positive effect on tourism in Lexington and the Dawson County Area.”
“On behalf of the Clipper-Herald staff, thank you to our loyal subscribers, businesses and community for continuing to support us,” said Heinemann.
“The Visitor Guides are not only provided to guests and visitors of our community, but each year are provided for businesses recruiting new employees and real estate agencies for new residents relocating to Lexington,” said LACC Executive Director Sarah Neben.
“The staff of the Lexington Clipper Herald is wonderful to work with. They are very professional and give lots of advice and guidance when developing the layout of the Visitor Guide each year,” said Neben, “This has been a very successful partnership between the Clipper Herald and the Chamber, and we hope we can continue to produce a quality publication for many years to come.”
Neben said she takes the Visitor’s Guides to the Nebraska Travel Association Brochure Swap in May where they are distributed to Chambers of Commerce and Visitor Centers across the state, and to rest areas all along the I-80 corridor.
The Visitors Guide highlights a number of different aspects about the Lexington community including city services, churches, historic transportation, history, business and industry, entertainment, attractions, local government, education and healthcare.
A business directory of all Chamber member business is also included in the guide.
Work on the 2020 Visitor’s Guide began in August of 2019 with the template being formed and spaces for business ads being tabulated and reserved. Pictures of the Lexington area are taken throughout the year and set aside for use in the guide.
By January the template has turned into a hard page count work is done to refine the individual sections in preparation to send the book to print in time for the LACC Chamber/Farmer Rancher Banquet, normally held at the end of February.
The 2020 Visitor’s Guide can be found at the LACC, all the chamber businesses and beyond.
