Editors Note: The Lexington Clipper-Herald contributed to this report.
LINCOLN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, first, second and third place winners were announced Thursday, June 25, by video presentation. Many newspapers had “watch parties” to view the video and celebrate their wins.
Lexington Clipper-Herald Sports Editor Benjamin Arrowood was awarded third place in Class B in the sports page category.
Reporter Brian Neben earned a third place award in Class B for Feature Photography.
Sweepstakes winners in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Print Contest are the weekly Orchard Antelope County News and the daily Kearney Hub.
By placing first among all the Nebraska weeklies entered, the Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News will display the Loral Johnson Community Weekly Sweepstakes Award for one year. This year marks the 17th annual presentation of the Loral Johnson Community Newspaper Sweepstakes Award. Loral had a passion for community journalism throughout his life, and this award is given in memory of his enthusiasm. The Orchard Antelope County News finished with 16 first-place awards, 5 judged second best awards and 7 judged third best awards for a point total of 252. This is their third year to win this award, and they beat out the second place winner by 4 points.
The Kearney Hub was the winner in the daily category, which excludes dailies in Omaha and Lincoln. It finished with 7 first-place awards, 11 for second and 9 for third for a point total of 240. This is the tenth time the Kearney Hub has won the daily sweepstakes. They beat out the second place winner by 44 points. The dailies are judged in 56 categories, and the weeklies in 56 categories. Both focused on writing, photography, advertising, digital, design and creativity.
Other weeklies in the top three for print were, second, Blair Washington Co. Pilot-Tribune, and the Aurora News-Register, third.
Finishing second in the daily print category was the Grand Island Independent with the Norfolk Daily News, third.
More than 3,400 separate entries, representing 10 dailies and 59 weeklies, were judged by members of the Illinois Press Association.
The Edgecombe Family Community Newspaper Digital Sweepstakes Awards were given for the second year. The weekly newspaper to win this award is the Hartington Cedar County News, finishing with 1 first-place award, 3 judged second best awards and 3 judged third best awards for a point total of 52. They beat out the second place winner by 14 points.
The Scottsbluff Star-Herald is the daily newspaper to win the Digital Sweepstakes Award, with 2 second-place awards and 3 third-place awards, for a point total of 34. They beat out the second place winner by 8 points.
Other weeklies in the top three were second, Orchard/Neligh Antelope Co. News and third, Elgin Review.
Finishing second in the daily category was the Grand Island Independent with the Kearney Hub, third.
