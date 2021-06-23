Lexington Clipper-Herald earns nine awards in Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest

This year marks the 18th annual presentation of the Loral Johnson Community Newspaper Sweepstakes Award. Loral had a passion for community journalism throughout his life, and this award is given in memory of his enthusiasm. The Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News finished with 17 first-place awards, 13 judged second best awards and 16 judged third best awards for a point total of 388. This is their fourth year to win this award, and they beat out the second place winner by 70 points.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald was the winner in the daily category, which excludes dailies in Omaha and Lincoln. It finished with 16 first-place awards, 10 for second and 4 for third for a point total of 306.

This is the fifth time the Scottsbluff Star-Herald has won the daily sweepstakes. They beat out the second place winner by 98 points. The dailies are judged in 58 categories, and the weeklies in 58 categories. Both focused on writing, photography, advertising, digital, design and creativity.