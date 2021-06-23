Lexington Clipper-Herald earns nine awards in Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Clipper-Herald was among the many newspapers across the state to win awards in the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.
Former Clipper-Herald Sports Editor Benjamin Arrowood tied for second place in the Class B in the sports action photo category.
Reporter Brian Neben earned first place in Class B news photography, first, second and third place in breaking news photography, first place in feature series writing and second and third place in the in-depth writing category.
The Clipper-Herald also earned first place in Class B Special Single Section.
The contest divides weekly newspapers into four circulation categories, with Class A being the smallest and Class D the largest. As a bi-weekly newspaper, the Lexington Clipper-Herald is judged in Class B.
More than 3,100 separate entries, representing nine dailies and 66 weeklies, were judged by members of the Kentucky Press Association.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, first, second and third place winners were announced Thursday, June 17, by video presentation. Many newspapers had “watch parties” to view the video and celebrate their wins.
By placing first among all the Nebraska weeklies entered, the Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News will display the Loral Johnson Community Weekly Sweepstakes Award for one year.
This year marks the 18th annual presentation of the Loral Johnson Community Newspaper Sweepstakes Award. Loral had a passion for community journalism throughout his life, and this award is given in memory of his enthusiasm. The Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News finished with 17 first-place awards, 13 judged second best awards and 16 judged third best awards for a point total of 388. This is their fourth year to win this award, and they beat out the second place winner by 70 points.
The Scottsbluff Star-Herald was the winner in the daily category, which excludes dailies in Omaha and Lincoln. It finished with 16 first-place awards, 10 for second and 4 for third for a point total of 306.
This is the fifth time the Scottsbluff Star-Herald has won the daily sweepstakes. They beat out the second place winner by 98 points. The dailies are judged in 58 categories, and the weeklies in 58 categories. Both focused on writing, photography, advertising, digital, design and creativity.
The Edgecombe Family Community Newspaper Digital Sweepstakes Awards were given for the third year. The weekly newspaper to win this award is the Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News, finishing with 3 first-place awards, 3 judged second best awards and 3 judged third best awards for a point total of 82. They beat out the second place winner by 14 points.