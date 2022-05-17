Lexington Class of 2022: “We Came, We Saw, We Conquered”

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Class of 2022 not only navigated the usual rigors of high school, but a global pandemic for two years of their time at Lexington High School. They chose a fitting quote for their class, “We came, we saw, we conquered.”

Despite the challenges, 235 seniors received their diplomas during the LHS commencement exercises on Sunday, May 15, held in a packed to the brim gymnasium.

The seniors were sophomores when their 2020 spring semester was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They returned in the fall, unsure if they could finish out the semester, with mask requirements and hand sanitizer at every door.

The class dealt with the rise of the Delta and Omicron variants, but was able to remain in school. Their senior year seemed almost like a return to business as usual.

During the opening comments, Malinda Lo said the senior class saying their goodbyes to one another would be bittersweet; they still have a wealth of memories to draw on from their time together at LHS.

“I think the most important lesson high school as taught us all is the ability to conquer,” Lo said, “We came, we saw, we conquered is our class quote for a reason. We conquered the temptation of skipping first period, for the most part…we conquered the urge to give up.

“The Class of 2022 has never given up and we never will,” said Lo.

Lo said despite everything life has thrown at them, they have come out on top. “That is what the Class of 2022 will always do,” she said.

Lo quoted their class song and said each senior could say, “I, I did it all. I owned every second that this world could give.”

During the student addresses, Megan Dang told the class to think back to the time when they first came to LHS as freshman, afraid to be judged, but judged others. She said each student had to face their fear and overcome it to develop connections with each other.

Dang said soon the class will be in that situation again, being the new person at college or on a job and she said they have already had their time of doubt and learned from it in high school and can go forward more open.

“Don’t be timid or hold back,” she said.

In her address, Liah Haines started by quoting American businessman and writer, Max De Pree. “We cannot become what we want by remaining what we are.”

Haines said when the seniors pass through the doors of LHS after the ceremony, they will no longer be students and will face a new set of challenges in the next phase of life.

She said the next stage can be scary, but she encouraged her class mates, saying that they have been preparing for this and did not even realize it.

Haines ended with words from her grandmother, “Every trip is an adventure.” She told her class to find joy in what they do, because that is what makes life worth it.

Zoey Salem in her address said the Class of 2022 is an “extraordinary” group of students and she thanked everyone who has contributed to their journey so far.

She said she was sad to see the class all together one last time, but also excited to see what each person will do with their future.

Salem said they should all take their experience forward into the future and to open a door to joy and success.

In the last address, Cordelia Harbison joked that she couldn’t think of much to say and couldn’t pay a freshman to write her speech for her. She told the same to the crowd in Spanish.

Harbison said she reflected on what a teacher said to her class on the last day of school at Bryan Elementary. Their advice was to “take it all in,” because they will never be in this same place, physically and mentally again.

Harbison said she wasn’t sure what to think of the advice at the time, but know sees the wisdom in the words. She told her classmates to be aware of the different “last times,” they will experience and noted that while they will hurt, life is too short to celebrate only on certain days.

She encouraged her classmates to share the little moments because tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“The stories of the Class of 2022 are yet to be finished, in fact, they are only starting,” Harbison said.

Superintendent John Hakonson took to the podium to formally present the Class of 2022 and stated they had all met the requirements to graduate. Class President Malinda Lo led her class in the turning of the tassel.

LHS principal Audrey Downey noted half of the senior class received some type of scholarship, 45 were full tuition, 33 were awarded Susan Buffet scholarships and 12 are full ride Kearney Bound scholars. Total scholarship dollars offered to the seniors was over $7 million.

The class flower was a white carnation, class colors were black and white, the class song was “I Lived,” by One Republic and the class motto was based on a quote attributed to Julius Caesar, “Veni, Vidi, Vici.”