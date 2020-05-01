Lexington City Manager, we have asked Two Rivers, “for a month,” about COVID-19 data, numbers

LEXINGTON — During Tuesday’s city council meeting, several Lexington citizens asked for the specific number of COVID-19 cases in the community and how many were connected to Tyson.
City officials said they couldn’t provide that information, because they do not know themselves. Despite repeated attempts to obtain it.
Lexington City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said they have been asking Two Rivers Public Health Department, “for a month,” for the specific number of cases in Lexington, but so far have not received any information relating to this.
Mayor John Fagot said they have been in on calls with Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman, as well as Governor Pete Ricketts about getting specific data on cases in Lexington, but as of this moment, have not been provided with the data the city is requesting.
Fagot stated later, Pepplitsch, “has been doing everything in his power,” to get the data about the number of cases.
Fagot said they have been requesting the data so they can make the right decisions to keep the people of the community safe.
One citizen who commented was Gladys Godinez also speaking as a community organizer with the Center for Rural Affairs. She said there is a great deal of concern surrounding Tyson and that there is full disclosure of the specific number of positive cases in the plant.
Godinez also said Tyson should be telling the workers who have tested positive, she said the company is not doing this at the moment.
Godinez said she had been in contact with 50 workers from the plant who all voice the same concerns.
She also read a letter from the daughter of an employee who had been working at the plant for 25 years. The author of the letter stated her father had, “given his life for the company,” but they are now, “risking his life,” due to their lack of disclosure.
The letter continued saying Tyson, “has failed their workers,” and concluded with, “we are all scared.”
Fagot told Godinez they are in the process of getting the data so they can get it out to the rest of the community.
He also said President Donald Trump had recently signed an order which made all meatpacking facilities critical and therefore, cannot be closed down.
The next address was from Rose Godinez, a graduate of Lexington High School and now a legal counsel in the Nebraska American Civil Liberties Union and affiliated with the Latino American Commission.
R. Godinez said recently the Mayor of South Sioux City, along with other mayors, signed a letter requesting Tyson to be more transparent and asked Mayor Fagot to consider doing the same.
She also requested data concerning race and ethnicity be tracked so it is known how the virus is affecting different ethnic groups.
According to a Lee BHM News Service report, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and many county health departments have not been tracking COVID-19 cases by race or ethnicity. The report states limited data shows black and Hispanic residents are facing worse infection and death rates compared with their overall share of the population.
R. Godinez asked the Lexington city council to look into language accessibility; she said Two Rivers Public Health Department has only recently started using volunteers to translate their daily updates into Spanish.
Rocio Casanova, another Lexington citizen, also asked to know the specific number of cases which are connected to Tyson.
Casanova also noted the local grocery store, Plum Creek Market Place, is mandating masks be worn by shoppers in the building, but major retailer, Walmart, does not have this in place for customers.
Fagot said they can request Walmart implement this requirement, but they cannot require them to do so.
“There are certain things we can’t control,” Fagot said.
Marie Rodriguez-Divis, a Gosper County resident, but said she works and shops in Lexington, had similar concerns about Tyson and said people have been supportive of Gladys Godinez’s work.
She said if there was any kind of taskforce put together by the city to obtain the data they have been requesting, she would be willing to help in any capacity.
She concluded saying she appreciated the work Mayor Fagot and City Manager Pepplitsch have been doing for the city.
Fagot thanked her for her offer and said anyone could help with language services, they should contact Two Rivers.
Gladys Godinez spoke in reply, saying they she and others had been in contact with Two Rivers, offering volunteer help or to pay for interpreting services, but had never received an answer.
Fagot said he would take this information back to Two Rivers in future discussions.
With the public comment period finished, the council moved on to new business.
The first was an inter-local agreement between the City of Lexington and Dawson County. Pepplitsch said this would be a cost sharing effort between the two municipalities for future road projects.
The first project would be the installation of a culvert on Road 435, which crosses Dawson County Drain Number One. Others include work on Grant St. between 7th and 8th St., as well as roadway improvements to Prospect Road. The council approved the agreement.
The last item was the accepting of a bid for 18th St. paving improvements.
Pepplitsch said three bids were received and opened on Thursday, April 23, with TL Sund Constructors having the lowest bid.
The total bid was $98,688.00 with an alternative using polypropylene pipe instead, lowering the bid to $95,968.00. Pepplitsch said TL Sund’s bid was 18 percent below the engineers estimate and within the city’s budget.
The city accepted the alternative bid and awarded the contract to TL Sund.
During the roundtable discussion, Fagot spoke broadly about the COVID-19 pandemic and said the situation is, “stressful,” but added, “we are going to get through this.”
City council members offered their help, which Fagot said he welcomed.
