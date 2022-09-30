Lexington city manager provides council with updates about various projects

LEXINGTON — With a light agenda for their Tuesday meeting, the Lexington City Manager provided the city council with updates about several ongoing and upcoming projects in the community.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said work has begun on the Lexington Veterans Pavilion, to be located at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park.

The $1,160,000.00 bid for the project was awarded to Lacy Construction in August. The target deadline is May 1, 2023 and the hope is to hold a grand opening for the new facility over Memorial Day weekend.

The Lexington Veterans Pavilion design will be an amphitheater structure on the south side of the area and will be encircled by a pentagon shaped sidewalk. At each of the five corners, there will be a pillar dedicated to each branch of the military with educational material about their origins, history, etc.

Each pillar will be made from stone and brick and feature a light fixture to help illuminate the nearby space.

In the middle of the pentagon sidewalk, there will be an elevated hill, another way people could view the amphitheater, aside from the fixed seating near the stage.

There will be four rows of fixed seating that will be theater style and have a similar grading; a retaining wall will surround the seating. There will be restrooms on the opposite sides of the stage.

Pepplitsch also said that after receiving approval from grant entities, the plan for the proposed Patriot Park, in the northwest area of Lexington is ready to go. The city will work to get this project under contract in the near future.

The paving for the Revere and Prescott Circle drives, along 20th St. will be done at the same time and the target date for operations to start is October or November.

The sole agenda item, authorizing signature of the Municipal Annual Certification of Program Compliance for the Nebraska Board of Public Roads was approved by the council.