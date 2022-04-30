Lexington city council transfers more property to CDA for housing development purposes

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council transferred more property to the Community Development Agency for housing development during their meeting on Tuesday, April 26.

The property was transferred so the city can continue its effort of building more homes in the community and address the shortage.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the lots are located where paving projects have been completed, or will be in the near future. He noted the paving for the two circle drives on the west side of town should be completed by June.

The property transferred includes three lots in the O’Donnell Fourth Addition, six lots in the Northwest Fifth Addition, 13 lots in the Northwest Eighth Addition, five lots in Block One and 11 lots in Block Two, in the Northwest Ninth Addition.

Derek Haines, Executive Director of the Lexington Housing Authority, appeared with the annual request to waive payments due under payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT).

The 2022 PILOT is estimated to be around $22,000. Haines said in a letter to the council that the funds will be used for upkeep and maintenance of their properties. The council approved the request.

The last item of business was a first pay request for the 18th St. and Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Paving Improvements project in the amount of $226,937.47 from Paulsen, Inc.

Pepplitsch said the work on both projects is substantially complete, with some seeding remaining to be done in Kirkpatrick Memorial Park. He noted the projects are, “an improvement for the area.”

The 18th St. project has connected W. 18th St. from N. Erie St., west to Independence Ave and the Kirkpatrick Memorial Park project will allow access to the future Lexington Veterans Pavilion.

Pepplitsch noted later that the final design plan for the Veterans Pavilion will go to the committee members this week.

The council approved the first pay request.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said they are acquiring materials for the Oak Park Splash Pad project, which should be operational sometime in June. He also said they are filling up the pools at the Lexington Family Aquatic Center for their opening date on May 27.