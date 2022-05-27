Lexington city council grants approval to Optimist Club, Three 21 Tavern to hold a June street dance

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Optimist Club and Three 21 Tavern received the green light from the city council to host a street dance on Alumni weekend.

City Manager Joe Pepplitch said this street dance request was similar to those made in the past several years made by the Optimist Club and Tep’s Bar and Grill. Now the request is coming from Three 21 Tavern, owner Oscar De La Torre was in attendance at the meeting.

The plan is to fence in the east parking lot of Three 21 Tavern with cattle fencing, there would be one entry and paid bouncers will be checking identification and providing patrons wristbands.

The street dance will be on Saturday, June 18, as it has been in the past on alumni weekend.

The next item on the agenda was a public hearing for the proposed Nuno Subdivision.

The property in question is located to the west of Lexington, at the corner of Roads 755 and 431.

Development Services Director Bill Brecks said Lexington has a two mile zoning jurisdiction around the community, hence why property owners in the zone have to follow Lexington’s zoning code.

He said smaller communities may have one mile zoning areas while larger cities may have three mile zones, as it is anticipated the community will expand into those areas.

The plan would split the property into Lot 1 and Lot 2. The intention is to retain the house in Lot 1, but add a new house to Lot 2.

The second public hearing was to consider a rezoning application for the Nuno Subdivision to change it from A-1 (agricultural) to R-1 (residential.) This needed to be done to meet the minimum lot requirement, Brecks said.

The Planning Commission had forwarded their approval for both measures to the city council and both were approved.

During the roundtable discussion, Finance Director Barb Hodges said two years ago they made a phone number available for residents to call in and pay their utility bill, which became popular in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hodges said the Spanish language is now offered.