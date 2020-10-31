Lexington city council continues discussion about land purchase

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council went into executive session for a second meeting in a row to discuss negotiations for the purchase of land.

During the council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the group entered executive session at 5:34 p.m. to continue discussions surrounding the purchase of land. After a roughly 30 minute discussion, the council ended the session at 6:02 p.m. with no action taken afterward.

The council had discussed the matter during the previous meeting on Oct. 17, entering executive session for around 30 minutes.

The council also considered closeout documents for the 2020 Water System Improvement project, including a final pay request for $100,573.60, a change order amounting to $4,605.60 and a certificated of substantial completion.

T.L. Sund Constructors had been contracted for the water improvement projects on Cattlemans Dr., 13th St. and Airport Rd.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the project was in good order and staff recommended approval of the documents. The council obliged.

The city council will meet on Saturday Nov. 7 for a work session and discussion.