Lexington city council approves supplemental agreement for the east viaduct project

In the theme of supplemental agreements, the council had another to consider, this one with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for a construction project on Highway 21.

The city had entered into the original agreement on Dec. 30, 2019, which included widening the roadway to provide for a southbound left-turn lane from Highway 21 to 20th St.

The NDOT had to add a supplemental agreement because the bid prices came in higher than originally estimated and to include additional pavement markings to the scope of the requested work.

The total sum of the city’s requested work has increased from $40,000.00 to $58,316.59.The council approved the supplemental agreement.

The council also considered authorizing the use of expedited reviews of redevelopment plans.

A statue passed by the Nebraska Legislature last year created a standardized process for redevelopment of properties which had deteriorated buildings on them. It would create an incentive, where redevelopers could earn more for their work.