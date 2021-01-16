Lexington city council approves supplemental agreement for the east viaduct project

LEXINGTON — A review of Lexington’s east viaduct project by Union Pacific cited additional engineering which needs to be done and a supplemental agreement to the project was brought before the city council.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch told council members Union Pacific Railroad had reviewed the engineering proposal for Lexington’s east viaduct project and noted changes which needed to be made to meet UPRR standards.
The purpose of the east viaduct project is to improve traffic flow around the intersection of County Road 435, Highway 30 and the Union Pacific Railroad. This would help reduce crashes and provide more access to consist with Lexington’s planning efforts.
Pepplitsch said Union Pacific noted the south embankment, which will be built at the current intersection of Walnut and Road 435 will need to be reinforced.
Union Pacific have future plans to add a fourth rail to the south of the existing three, as well as another cut off area for excess train cars, and will bring the rails into closer proximity with the embankment.
In short, the embankment has to be strong enough to withstand a derailed train barreling into it and compromising the viaduct.
Pepplitsch said this reinforcement will incur additional engineer fees and facilitated the need for this supplemental agreement to the preliminary engineering services agreement for the viaduct. The council approved the resolution.
In the theme of supplemental agreements, the council had another to consider, this one with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for a construction project on Highway 21.
The city had entered into the original agreement on Dec. 30, 2019, which included widening the roadway to provide for a southbound left-turn lane from Highway 21 to 20th St.
The NDOT had to add a supplemental agreement because the bid prices came in higher than originally estimated and to include additional pavement markings to the scope of the requested work.
The total sum of the city’s requested work has increased from $40,000.00 to $58,316.59.The council approved the supplemental agreement.
The council also considered authorizing the use of expedited reviews of redevelopment plans.
A statue passed by the Nebraska Legislature last year created a standardized process for redevelopment of properties which had deteriorated buildings on them. It would create an incentive, where redevelopers could earn more for their work.
Any redevelopment plans like this would have to come before the city council for approval and if it was, the Lexington Community Development Agency would issue a promissory note to the redeveloper. After the work was completed, this note would be taken to the Dawson County assessor.
Pepplitsch told the council they likely would not see many of these types of plans come before them, but it provides another tool for redevelopment and revitalization. The council approved the resolution.
For the work on the first phase of the East Addition, near Taft St., Van Kirk Brothers requested payment in the amount of $77,418.09.
So far, piping has been laid and work on the sewers in the area is about 74 percent complete, Pepplitsch told the council, water lines will be going in soon as well. He said the project is, “progressing nicely.” The council approved payment.
Another pay request came from Downey Drilling for the closing documents of the Well 19 project. The final pay request was for $35,123.40. There were a couple changes which were made including a couple valves and fittings, facilitating a change order.
Pepplitsch said the system is up and running and the nitrates are low, the council approved the pay request.
The city council also approved the latest Lexington Volunteer Fire Department roster for 2021. Several new members have been added, while a few people have left the department.