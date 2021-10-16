Lexington city council approves solicitation of bids for 18th St., Kirkpatrick Memorial Park paving projects

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved the solicitation of bids for the second phase of 18th St. and the Kirkpatrick Memorial Park paving projects during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The 18th St. second phase includes the extension of the street from Erie Ave. west to Independence Ave. The Lexington Planning Commission recently approved of nine new housing lots that will be built north of the new 18th St. extension if approved by the city council.

The Kirkpatrick Memorial Park paving improvements will allow for vehicle access to the Lexington Veterans Pavilion when it is constructed. Paving will run north of E. 7th St. between homes and the Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Lake and run north.

A circle drive will direct traffic to the west, and the pavement will connect with Monroe St. There will be 95 parking stalls in the area to accommodate visitors to the Lexington Veterans Pavilion and any events held there.

The council authorized the solicitation of bids for the projects.

The council also considered an ordinance to vacate a hike/bike trail right-of-way in the Northwest Fifth Addition.