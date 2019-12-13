Lexington city council approves permit for daycare center in former Love In Action location

LEXINGTON — What used to be the Love in Action building will now be having a new use. The Lexington council approved a permit which would allow a daycare center to open in the location.
The building is now owned by Refugio Bueno and Barbara Reeser was the one seeking the permit for the daycare center.
The location formerly was the site of the nonprofit Christian outreach ministry, Love in Action, operated by David Barta. Love in Action shut its doors earlier this year.
Development Services Director Bill Brecks said since the building is located within an R1 residential zone, it must go through the conditional use permit process, he also said the daycare will have to meet all the regulations of the Department of Health and Human Services.
By the city’s regulations, 40 children could be allowed in the space, but Brecks said Reeser is not taking on so many at the moment. He said they would have sufficient parking space, there needs to be a space for every 10 children and for staff.
Brecks said the frontage area could also be used as a pickup and drop off. There were no public comments about the proposed daycare center and the Planning Commission had signaled their approval.
Reeser made herself available for questions and she said to start, she would be taking on 12 children and would hire additional staff as more children attended.
“We really need this,” council member John Salem said, “child care is very important.”
The council approved the daycare permit, Mayor John Fagot told Reeser, “Thank you and good luck.”
The City of Lexington is looking to build a new water well, Well 19. According to drawings by Miller & Associates the well’s location would be on East Industrial Park Road, south of Walnut St.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said good water quality was found in the area and the pipe would go north connecting to the 16 inch pipe.
The biggest demand for water comes from the south side of town, Pepplitsch said, where there are several large industrial businesses. He also said high nitrate levels have been found in wells to the east and the addition of a new well would be beneficial to help lower nitrate levels.
“It gives us flexibility,” said Pepplitsch, “It keeps us being able to serve water to those (south) facilities.”
The council approved the project and for bids to be solicited.
With the New Year and new decade, there are changes to utility fees coming.
Pepplitsch said the city needs a formal metering rate in place, in the past there had been different rates for both the summer and winter periods, but now the city is doing away with this in favor of an average yearly rate.
The rate will be $0.052 per kilowatt for the summer period, May 1 – Sept. 30, and the winter period, Oct. 1 – April 30.
Water rates will be
- Residential metered: $19.75 monthly minimum for the first 5,000 gallons and above 5,000, $1.00 per 1,000 gallons
-Residential flat rate: $26.70
-Commercial Metered: $19.75 monthly minimum for the first 5,000 gallons and above 5,000, $1.00 per 1,000 gallons
- Multi-unit Service Fee: $13.00 per dwelling or commercial unit
-Industrial metered: A base charge of $2,370 and $0.35 per 1,000 gallons metered use
Sewer rates
-Flat rate residential: $26.00 per month
-Flat rate commercial: $26.00 per month
-Commercial metered: $2.45 per 1,000 gallons, $26 minimum
Pepplitsch said sewer rates have not increased the past two years, facilitating the increase this year.
Also with the new year comes appointments to various boards and commissions, which the council approved.
Board of Adjustment (three year terms)
- Reappoint Deb Stuchlik, Michael Maguire and Rod Zeigler (alternate)
- Appoint Ron Balthazar
Housing Authority (five year terms)
-Reappoint Kyle Ferguson
Library Board (four year terms)
-Reappoint Amanda Barkmeier
Planning Commission (three year terms)
- Reappoint Cameron Smith, Barb Margritz, Elifonsa Quintero
- Appoint Nic Van Cura
Tree Board (three year term)
- Reappoint Marty Smith
- Appoint Tom Nelson and Vacancy
Community Development Agency
- Reappoint Seth McFarland, Chris Denker and Steve Smith
Citizen Advisory Review Committee
- Appoint Steve Tomasek
Civil Service Commission
- Reappoint Donna Soflin
Special Prosecutor
- Beverly Bogle Louthan PC
Street Superintendent
- Darold Tagge
Relating to the street superintendent, the city is required by the Nebraska Department of Transportation to annually certify, by Dec. 31 the appointment of a city street superintendent. The council officially approved Darold Tagge and will have the forms sent into the state.
The next item of business related to the authorization of utility revenue bonds for 2020.
Put simply, “A utility revenue bonds are municipal debt securities which are designed to finance public utility projects. The utility is required to repay bondholders directly from project revenues rather than a general tax fund,” according to the website Investopedia.
Brad Slaughter, senior vice president with Piper Jaffray & Co. presented the combined utility revenue bonds.
The total of the 15 year amortization will be $1,370,000.00, average payments are $108,118.62.
The last item of business considered rescheduling the second regular council meeting in December due to a conflict with the Christmas holiday. The meeting will be held on Dec. 23 at 12 p.m.
