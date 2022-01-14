Lexington City Council approves liquor license application from Three 21 Tavern

After the public hearing, the city council approved the liquor license.

The next item was to consider an acquisition contract from the Nebraska Department of Transportation for the right-of-way associated with the Lexington East Viaduct project.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch provided an overview, stating the future viaduct will run north-south on Road 435. The north access to the viaduct will connect from Road 755 to Road 435.

To the south, two new roads would be built to help facilitate the viaduct; new road “A” would extend west from 435, south of the viaduct. New road “B” would run north and south from Walnut St. to new road “A” to direct traffic on Walnut to access the viaduct and vice versa.

Necessary for the project is acquiring the right-of-way for the new road. Pepplitsch said space is needed to develop the road. A space to the immediate south of Downey Drilling will be acquired for the project.

The city council approved acquisition of the right-of-way for the viaduct project.

Another item considered was a fourth pay request from Walters-Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvements project in the amount of $141,509.88.