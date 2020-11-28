Lexington city council approves incremental increases to utility fees

LEXINGTON — Incremental increases in utility fees were approved by the Lexington city council during their meeting on Tuesday.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said several fees had not seen increases in the past several years, the increase was around 75 cents more per month.
Water rates were broken down as such,
Residential metered: First 5,000 gallons, $20.00 monthly minimum. Over 5,000 gallons, $1.00 per 1,000 gallons.
Residential Flat Rate: $27.00 per dwelling unit per month.
Commercial metered: First 5,000 gallons, $20.00 monthly minimum. Over 5,000 gallons, $1.00 per 1,000 gallons.
Multi-Unit Service Fee: $13.15 per dwelling or commercial unit where more than one unit is severed by a single device.
Industrial metered: Base charge per month, $2,420, $0.357 per 1,000 gallons metered use.
Automated Meter Reading Fee: $1.00 per month per metered or unmetered service.
Sanity sewer rates were,
Flat Rate Residential: $26.50 per month.
Flat Rate Commercial: $26.50 per month
Commercial Metered: $2.50 per 1,000 gallons. $26.50 minimum.
The next item of business was authorizing the signature of the annual street superintendent certification form. The council approved.
Pepplitsch said the city will be looking to hire a new superintendent after Darold Tagge, who had held the position, died on Nov. 20, 2020. He said a new appointment should be brought before the council in December.
The council also recognized and certified the results of the 2020 General Election. Three members of the council, Steve Smith, Dora Vivas and Jeremy Roberts were up for reelection and all retained their positions. There were 19 write-in votes.
The council also set an organizational meeting, which is required on the first Tuesday in December following a general election, for Dec. 1 at 12 p.m.
During the roundtable discussion Pepplitsch said dirt work had begun at the St. Ann’s Second Addition, which will be the site of a future housing development. He said the underground work should be done this fall and winter, while the paving will be done in the spring.
