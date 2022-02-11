Lexington city council approves final version of Auto Haus Second Subdivision

LEXINGTON — The Lexington City Council approved the final plat for a new commercial subdivision in the south part of the community.
The commercial subdivision is the proposed Auto Haus Second Subdivision on the corner of Cattlemens Drive and Plum Creek Parkway. The property is owned by Todd Booth, through the TBDS Properties, LLC, according to the subdivision plat.
Dirt work to level out the property was completed earlier this spring.
The subdivision had been reviewed by the Planning Commission in October 2021, who forwarded their approval to the city council.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said during an October meeting the property is a six acre tract that will be split into six different lots to provide for the development of commercial stores, such as, convenient stores, restaurants, car washes, etc.
During the council meeting in November 2021, council decided to pass over the final plat for the Auto Haus Second Subdivision. Mayor Fagot said they are waiting on more information from the Nebraska Department of Transportation regarding the plat.
The subdivision, with some adjustments to the easement access, returned before the city council for consideration.
The lot is still split into six lots; though Pepplitsch said this could be adjusted. A proposed Cutler Drive will still run east-west through the subdivision and there is a 40 foot easement between Lots 1 and 2 for access, utilities and drainage.
Another change was in the subdivision agreement that a developer will have to get a separate development agreement with the city. The council approved both the resolution and subdivision agreement.
The council also held a public hearing to consider an amendment of Development Area One, which includes most of southern Lexington, from Prospect Road to I-80.
Pepplitsch said there have been several projects since the redevelopment area was established in 2002. He said city staff hired Hanna:Keelan Associates P.C. for a re-evaluation of the blighted and substandard areas throughout the zone.
In the report issued by Hanna:Keelan Associates, it was stated the original area was 410 acres, with planned deletions of 47 acres and new additions, the new Development Area will be around 433 acres.
The deletions include the Walmart Supercenter and strip mall area, around 20 acres; property owned by the State of Nebraska, as there are no future development plans; the parcels including the Holiday Inn Express hotel, as it was constructed in 2000 and is in good condition; the Goodwill facility as it was built in the 2010s; the Dawson County Opportunity Center and the strip mall at the intersection of Plum Creek Parkway and Cattlemen Drive.
The area being added to the development plan is the 70 acre parcel behind the Dawson County Opportunity Center, running from Cattlemens Drive south to Prospect.
The Planning Commission had viewed the amendments and forwarded their approval, the council in turn voted to approve the changes.
The next item was the final draft of the 2022 Development Action Plan, Pepplitsch said the council had discussed the draft during their most recent work session meeting on Jan. 29.
The plan includes,
- Support the creation of marketable and affordable housing in the community, including owner-occupied, rental, and transitional units
- Promote redevelopment activities in all areas of the community, including infrastructure improvements, land acquisition, and removal of dilapidated structures
- Improve the public transportation network in the community
- Continue and improve inter-local cooperative programs in the community and county
- Improve community education on programs and projects.
- Support educational and business support programs in the community
- Support economic development efforts in the community
- Encourage the development of leadership in the Lexington area
- Upgrade public facilities and programs in the community
In housing development for 2022, the city plans development in the south and southwest area. The plan is to infill housing opportunity through demolition/removal or rehabilitation activities in existing neighborhoods.
Additionally, the city controls 74 acres of property south of Cattlemens Drive between Adams Street and Plum Creek Parkway. The area will be made available for housing and business development. The city will market the property in 2022 to potential redevelopment projects.
There are also plans for housing development in the northwest, northeast and east areas of the Lexington community.
In the northwest, a 24-unit condominium development is under construction in the Northwest Fourth Addition. The Concord, a 55 and older owner-occupied project, currently has 16 units completed, with 8 additional units pending construction in early 2022, according to the redevelopment plan.
In the northeast, “the city re-platted a portion of this property to create 15 housing lots along N. Fillmore and E. 16th Street, being O’Donnell Fourth Addition. In 2021, the city installed infrastructure in this addition, and will market the lots for development. The city will prepare a conceptual development plan for the remaining property into the future,” according to the redevelopment plan.
In the east, the city collaborated with St. Ann’s Catholic Church to develop 48 acres on the east side of Taft St. In 2021, the infrastructure will support a 50-unit housing project, 40 additional single and two family housing lots and a six acre area for multi-family residential projects.
“The first phase of this development has the potential to accommodate up to 170 housing units based upon average density considerations. This will provide opportunity to private developers and the Lexington Housing Authority. In 2022, the City will promote housing development for the area,” according to the redevelopment plan.
As for the upgrade of public facilities, there are several mentioned in the redevelopment plan and are in various phases of development.
One is the Lexington Veterans Pavilion at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park, “a proposed open-air amphitheater to be in the central portion of the park and which is intended to, provide recognition for military veterans, educate the public about the role of the military in society, and provide a venue for community events. This project is currently in the final design process, with construction contemplated to begin in mid-2022,” according to the redevelopment plan.
Another proposed facility is the Lexington Racquet Center, a 26,000 square foot facility that would provide a climate-controlled environment for youth, adult, and senior activities on a year round basis, primarily based around racquet sports.
“The preliminary site proposed for the facility is in the southwest portion of Plum Creek Park and would involve the redevelopment of two outdated baseball/softball fields in that area. A project feasibility study was completed in 2021, and it is the intent of the City to seek funding for the project in 2022,” the redevelopment plan stated.
The last is the Oak Park Splash Pad, “proposed outdoor water playground to be located in Oak Park. The project is intended to be the centerpiece of overall renovation efforts for the park and provide improved outdoor recreation facilities for that portion of the community, the project is under construction with completion anticipated in mid-2022,” according to the plan.
The final draft of the plan was approved by the council members.
The next item under consideration was the Emerald Ash Borer readiness and response plan.
Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) is a highly invasive insect, native to east Asia, that has killed millions of ash trees in the US and Canada. EAB was first discovered outside of Detroit, Mich., in 2002 and quickly began spreading to nearby states.
The EAB was discovered in Kearney, the first outside of eastern Nebraska, in June 2020.
“All unprotected ash trees are vulnerable to EAB, and all will eventually succumb to the insect. Ash trees killed by EAB become brittle extremely quickly, sometimes breaking in as little as one year after death,” according to the plan.
There are around 553 ash trees on property owned by the City of Lexington. There are soil and truck treatment sprays but pre-emptive removal of live ash trees is better than the removal of dead trees, as they are brittle and unpredictable when moving, causing a safety hazard, according to the plan.
The city approved the EAB readiness and response plan.
The next item was a liquor license application by Preet Hospitality doing business as Thrifty’s Gas & Liquor, who had purchased the business from Cheema Capital, LLC. The manager, Prahladbhai Chaudhari, had submitted the application.
Mayor John Fagot said he had spoken with the Lexington Police Department, who had no objections to the application, which the council approved.
The council also considered an approval to the Lexington Airport Authority. One of the members, Riley Gruntoard had moved outside the city limits and had to step down.
Brad Worthing, an employee of Black Hills Energy and a Lexington Volunteer Fire Department member was approached about joining the board and agreed. The council approved the appointment.
For the final item, Finance Director Barb Hodges appeared with the 2021 fiscal year audit report. She said the city received the sought after, “unqualified opinion,” meaning the city’s financial statements are fairly and appropriately presented. The council voted to accept the audit report.