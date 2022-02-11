Lexington city council approves final version of Auto Haus Second Subdivision

The lot is still split into six lots; though Pepplitsch said this could be adjusted. A proposed Cutler Drive will still run east-west through the subdivision and there is a 40 foot easement between Lots 1 and 2 for access, utilities and drainage.

Another change was in the subdivision agreement that a developer will have to get a separate development agreement with the city. The council approved both the resolution and subdivision agreement.

The council also held a public hearing to consider an amendment of Development Area One, which includes most of southern Lexington, from Prospect Road to I-80.

Pepplitsch said there have been several projects since the redevelopment area was established in 2002. He said city staff hired Hanna:Keelan Associates P.C. for a re-evaluation of the blighted and substandard areas throughout the zone.

In the report issued by Hanna:Keelan Associates, it was stated the original area was 410 acres, with planned deletions of 47 acres and new additions, the new Development Area will be around 433 acres.