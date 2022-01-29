Lexington city council approves award program and incentive acts for Lexington firefighters

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council had a short agenda during their Tuesday, Jan. 26 meeting where they approved an award program and incentive act for members of the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.

The first resolution approved Kristin Byrne as the certification administrator for the LVFD Service Award Program and Volunteer Emergency Responders Incentive Act.

The second resolution approved was the certified member list that accumulated enough points to qualify for the income tax credit said City Manager Joe Pepplitsch.

The qualifying LVFD members include, Rex Adams; Bo Berry; Michael Boling; Kristin Byrne; Alfred Copper; Dustin Davis; Gary Donnelson; Matthew Fitzgerald; Douglas Glaze; Dahlas Holbein; Walter Hughan; Kent Jergensen; James Linch; Michael Maguire; Robert Martin; Trevor Miller; Troy Moore; Lance Olsen; Carlos Pano; Janell Patton; Chad Reutlinger; Roger Reutlinger; Jon Robles; Austin Roemmich; Jacob Stallbaumer; Kerry Teetor; Alejandra Trejo; Stephan Tuma; Brad Worthing and David Zlatkovsky.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch reminded the council members of the work session that was taking place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8 a.m.

He also added that work continues on the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the large crane on site is being used to pour some of the concrete bases.